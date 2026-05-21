‘You never write them off’: Ponting on Kohli, Rohit’s participation in 2027 WC

Former World Cup winning Australia captain Ricky Ponting said that India stalwarts Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are champion players and they should never be written off on the road to the 2027 ODI World Cup. Both Kohli and Rohit have retired from T20s and Tests and are currently only playing 50-overs cricket as well as in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL).

“I can see them pushing ahead and trying to get there. One thing I’ve always said about champion players is you never say no. You never write them off. Virat’s been a good example of that again through this IPL. He’s not playing as much international cricket as he once was, but that determination and want to win is still there. Rohit Sharma has turned up at this IPL in better physical condition than I’ve seen him probably in about 10 or 12 years. So the passion is still there for those guys to push on and make themselves the best players they can be. So like I said, you never say never,” Ponting said to PTI.