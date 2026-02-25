Ricky Ponting, Ravi Shastri want vice-captain Axar Patel recalled in XI to save India’s T20 World Cup

Former India coach Ravi Shastri and ex-Australia captain Ricky Ponting have made the case for the Indian team think tank to bring back vice captain Axar Patel in the XI for the Super 8 game against Zimbabwe in the T20 World Cup. Axar was dropped in favour of Washington Sundar in their first Super 8 clash with South Africa, where the Men in Blue were thumped by 76 runs by the Proteas.

Shastri believes that the defeat will get India to “rethink their strategy about the composition of the side”. Australian cricket legend Ponting agreed.

“Listening to the commentary (for the India vs South Africa game), the reason Axar didn’t play is because of the left handers in the opposition side. But there’s still some right handers there. It just comes down to the art of the captain of being able to use Axar at the right time,” Ponting said on the latest episode of The ICC Review.