Ponting’s punditry: Predicts Prithvi Shaw’s flaw before Starc knocks him over next ball

Mitchell Starc got rid of Prithvi Shaw. (AP Photo)

Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting, who was in the commentary box, on Day 1 of the pink-ball Test in Adelaide, got it spot on after predicting Prithvi Shaw’s flaw in batting.

It all happened when play began with Mitchell Starc taking the new ball for Australia and Shaw taking guard for India. Ponting, who coaches the Delhi Capitals team in the IPL, explained how the young India opener has a tendency to leave a gap between his bat and pad while playing in-coming deliveries.

Quite astonishingly, that was exactly how it panned out on the second ball of the over as Shaw fell for a duck.

“If he does have a chink in his armour it’s the ball which does come back into him…

“Quite often leaves a big gap between bat and pad and that’s where the Aussies will target.”

Meanwhile, India captain Virat Kohli won the toss and elected to bat in the first Test against Australia on Thursday.

While India named their playing XI a day before the day/night pink ball match, Australia have included rookie all-rounder Cameron Green in their line-up.

The Teams

India: Virat Kohli (captain), Mayank Agarwal, Prithvi Shaw, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (vc), Hanuma Vihari, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and Ravichandran Ashwin.

Australia: Tim Paine (c & wk), Joe Burns, Matthew Wade, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Cameron Green, Travid Head, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Nathan Lyon.

