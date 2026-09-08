Ricky Ponting ‘Not a fan of’ ODI cricket being played less

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Ricky Ponting has said that while he doesn’t like ODI cricket being played less frequently, the dwindling of the format is “inevitable”. There have been calls for reduction of the number ODI matches to accomodate more Tests and T20Is, or for it’s format to be changed. While for long it was seen as the cash cow in cricket, ODI cricket has increasingly been sidelined since the pandemic at the start of the current decade.
“As the months go by and the years go by and more and more T20 cricket is being played and more franchises and franchise tournaments are starting around the world, it’s more and more likely that 50-over cricket is probably going to be played less. It’s inevitable, which I’m not a huge fan of, to be honest,” Ponting told PTI.
“I love playing that format of the game, but something’s got to give somewhere. Test cricket is still going to remain strong as long as India, Australia, England and probably South Africa want Test cricket to remain strong. It will. So something’s got to give. And the obvious one is 50-over cricket,” he said.
Ponting was in the generation that played through the peak of ODI cricket, with T20s appearing only towards the time when he was in the twlight of his career. He is Australia’s record highest run scorer, and fourth highest of all time, in ODIs, having made 13,704 runs in 375 matches with 30 centuries and 82 half-centuries.
Between January 2021 and January of this year, among India, England, and Australia, it is India who have played the most ODIs, with 82 matches. England and Australia have played 68 and 64 ODIs, respectively. Outside the Big 3, South Africa have featured in 72 matches while New Zealand played 75.
By contrast, T20Is have steadily increased, often outnumbering ODIs outside World Cup years. Since January 1, 2021, India have played 126 T20Is. England and Australia have played an equal number of matches (88). South Africa have played 73, while New Zealand have featured in 109 T20Is.
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