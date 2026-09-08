Ricky Ponting ‘Not a fan of’ ODI cricket being played less

Ricky Ponting has said that while he doesn’t like ODI cricket being played less frequently, the dwindling of the format is “inevitable”. There have been calls for reduction of the number ODI matches to accomodate more Tests and T20Is, or for it’s format to be changed. While for long it was seen as the cash cow in cricket, ODI cricket has increasingly been sidelined since the pandemic at the start of the current decade.

“As the months go by and the years go by and more and more T20 cricket is being played and more franchises and franchise tournaments are starting around the world, it’s more and more likely that 50-over cricket is probably going to be played less. It’s inevitable, which I’m not a huge fan of, to be honest,” Ponting told PTI.