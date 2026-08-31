Ponting says Labuschagne’s position in Australia Test side ‘untenable’

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Australia were given a jolt when they lost their first Test to Bangladesh at home and thus only ended up drawing the two-match series 1-1 after winning the second. Their next assignment is now a daunting three-match Test series against South Africa, the team that beat them in the 2024 World Test Championship final and former captain Ricky Ponting feels that there will be a few changes in the side going into that tour.
The 51-year-old has said that Marnus Labuschagne in particular could be dropped. “This has been a very dominant side for a long period of time but I think they have been carrying few guys through the last couple of years,” said Ponting on Sky Sports.
“I think it is inevitable that change is made going to South Africa – Labuschagne’s spot in the side is almost untenable, so they have to look at someone at No 3.”
Labuschagne was widely seen as a second Steve Smith due to his eccentric mannerisms while batting and his extraordinary form between 2019 and 2022. Since then, however, Labuschagne’s graph has been on a downturn. He hasn’t been able to score a century since his last one during the 2023 Ashes and has scored 121 runs this year in five innings.
Ponting also said that Australia should consider sending Travis Head back down to the middle order and open up the former position for a younger player. “Eventually they will also want Travis Head back at No 5 rather than opening, so that could present a chance for a youngster to come in and open the batting.
“It won’t be easy against that South Africa attack but we have got to the point where we have to try something. I don’t think we are going to get any worse or lose anything and may just unearth a really good talent as well,” he said.
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