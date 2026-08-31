Ponting says Labuschagne’s position in Australia Test side ‘untenable’

Marnus Labuschagne of Australia walks from the field after being dismissed by Taijul Islam of Bangladesh during play on day three of the first cricket test in Darwin, Australia, Saturday, Aug.15, 2026, (James Ross/AAPImage via AP)

Australia were given a jolt when they lost their first Test to Bangladesh at home and thus only ended up drawing the two-match series 1-1 after winning the second. Their next assignment is now a daunting three-match Test series against South Africa, the team that beat them in the 2024 World Test Championship final and former captain Ricky Ponting feels that there will be a few changes in the side going into that tour.

The 51-year-old has said that Marnus Labuschagne in particular could be dropped. “This has been a very dominant side for a long period of time but I think they have been carrying few guys through the last couple of years,” said Ponting on Sky Sports.