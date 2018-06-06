Ricky Ponting joins Australian coaching staff for UK tour

Ricky Ponting had earlier served as Australia’s assistant coach twice. (Express Archive) Ricky Ponting had earlier served as Australia’s assistant coach twice. (Express Archive)

After the conclusion of the 2018 season of Indian Premier League, Delhi Daredevils head coach Ricky Ponting is set to join Australia coaching staff for the upcoming tour to England. The 43-year old will join Australia’s international squad for the five ODIs and one T20I match against England in June as a member of the coaching staff led by former teammate Justin Langer. Speaking about Ponting’s appointment, Langer, who was appointed the coach on a four-year term after Darren Lehman’s resignation in March following the ball-tampering controversy, said that Ponting is one of the greats in the sport.

“Ricky is one of the greats of the game, and since he was already in England doing some commentary we saw it as a great opportunity to have him join our team for this important series,” the former left-handed batsman said. He further added that the experience of the former Australia captain, who led the side to two consecutive World Cup titles, will be “invaluable”.

“Ricky’s knowledge of the game is second-to-none, and we know that his experiences, tactical expertise and leadership will be invaluable for this group,” Langer said.

Ponting, who will take up the coaching duties from June 10, has earlier served as Australia’s assistant coach for the T20 side twice – against Sri Lanka in 2017 and during the tri-series against New Zealand and England earlier this year. The former right-hand batsman has played 168 Tests, 375 ODIs and 17 T20Is for the international side. Before DD, Ponting also served as a member of the coaching staff for Mumbai Indians for two years in IPL.

Australia will play 5 ODIs and 1 T20I against England starting from June 13, 2018.

(With inputs from Reuters)

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd