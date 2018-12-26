Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting inducted into ICC Hall of Fame

Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting on Wednesday was inducted into the International Cricket Council’s Hall of Fame. The 44-year-old was recognised with a lap of honour during the third Test between India and Australia at MCG after the official announcement was made.

Ponting was named as the 25th Australian to be included in the prestigious list earlier this year but was officially recognised on Wednesday in front of the thousands of fans at MCG at the Tea break. He joins India’s Rahul Dravid and England’s Claire Taylor as the 2018 inductees in the list, bringing the total members to 87.

“I feel deeply honoured to be recognised by the ICC in this way. I loved every moment of my journey as a player and am so very proud of the team and personal achievements along the way,” the former batsman was quoted as saying by Cricket Australia.

“These would not have been possible without the help of so many people including my teammates, coaches and support staff that played such an integral part in my playing career,” he added. “I would like to especially thank my family for their constant support and direction. Honours like this are just as much for them as it is for me.”

The right-handed batsman was also included in Australian Cricket earlier this year. Under his captaincy, the Aussies won two back-to-back World Cup trophies in 2003 and 2007. As a player, he won three World Cup trophies, with the first one coming in 1999.

He is the highest run scorer for Australia in both Tests and ODIs, with 13,378 runs in the longest format and 13,704 runs in the 50-over format.