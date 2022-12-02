Ricky Ponting taken to hospital during Australia vs West Indies Test

Former Australia Test captain Ricky Ponting has been reportedly taken to a Perth hospital during the first Test between Australia and West Indies.

According to a report in the Daily Telegraph, Ponting’s colleagues have stated that he is stable but went to the hospital for precautionary checks since he was feeling unwell.

However, he had to be rushed to a Perth hospital around lunch on day three of the first Test and thereby could not commentate in the next session.

“Ricky Ponting is unwell and will not be providing commentary for the remainder of today’s coverage,” a Channel 7 spokesperson was quoted as saying by Fox Sports.

More to follow…