Ricky Ponting, Brian Lara turn back clock in nets before Bushfire Bash: Watch

Ricky Ponting and Brian Lara, who are among a few legendary cricketers who are set to put on the pads again for the Bushfire Bash this weekend, showed they can still time the ball as sweetly as they could in their playing days in a net practice session.

Ponting posted two videos on Twitter, timing a series of cover drives against the bowling machine in the first and batting alongside Lara in the second.

Just like riding a bike. A very slow bike. pic.twitter.com/Ba6dnHIBzO — Ricky Ponting AO (@RickyPonting) February 6, 2020

Originally scheduled for Saturday afternoon in Sydney, the Bushfire Bash has been shifted to Victoria’s Junction Oval on Sunday due to a grim forecast for Sydney this weekend.

If I’m batting three on Sunday, hopefully this guy is on my team and batting four @brianlara pic.twitter.com/dsaXhJTLoU — Ricky Ponting AO (@RickyPonting) February 6, 2020

All proceeds from the match will go to the bushfire appeal.

Ricky Ponting and Adam Gilchrist will lead their respective sides in the Bushfire Cricket Bash.

India legend Sachin Tendulkar will attend as coach of the Ponting XI, while West Indies fast bowling great Courtney Walsh will coach the Gilchrist XI.

The exhibition match will be a 10-overs-per-side, with a five-over Powerplay, no bowling restrictions, and batters unable to get out from the first ball they face. Bowlers will not have over limits, fielders can sub on and off as it suits, while captains will have the ability to sub batters in and out during an innings.

Current playing squad for the Bushfire Cricket Bash: Ricky Ponting (c), Adam Gilchrist (c), Brian Lara, Yuvraj Singh, Wasim Akram, Justin Langer, Matthew Hayden, Shane Watson, Andrew Symonds, Brad Haddin, Brett Lee, Alex Blackwell, Dan Christian, Nick Riewoldt, Elyse Villani, Luke Hodge, Cam Smith.

