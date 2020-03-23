Follow Us:
Monday, March 23, 2020
Ricky Ponting shares photo of World Cup 2003 final bat, gets one query from Indians

By: Sports Desk | Published: March 23, 2020 1:34:24 pm
Ricky Ponting, Ricky Ponting spring bat, Ricky Ponting World Cup 2003 final, Ricky Ponting 140 vs India, Ricky Ponting Twitter, Ricky Ponting spring bat rumours, cricket news Ricky Ponting shared a photo of the bat he used in World Cup 2003 final (Express Archive/Ricky Ponting Twitter)

Seventeen years ago, Ricky Ponting demolished Indian bowlers, hitting a whirlwind 140 to help Australia dominate India, and win the 2003 World Cup final by 125 runs. On Monday, Ponting shared a picture of the bat that he had used.

Ponting’s innings had four fours and eight sixes. With the help of half-centuries from Adam Gilchrist and Damien Martyn, Australia posted a huge total of 359 for two wickets on the board.

In reply, India could only score 234 and their inning ended in the 40th over. The highest run-scorer of the tournament, Sachin Tendulkar, got out in the first over that was bowled by Glenn McGrath. After his wicket, India succumbed to the pressure and suffered a batting collapse. Opener Virender Sehwag top-scored for India with an 81-ball 82.

Ponting has said that he will go through things he has saved from his cricketing career and will share them in the coming days.

ALSO READ | When Steve Bucknor robbed Dinesh Mongia of Ricky Ponting’s wicket and India of 2003 World Cup win

After the comprehensive loss, there were rumours that Ponting used a spring his bat in the Johannesburg tie thanks to an April Fool’s prank by the media. So when Ponting posted the picture, all the queries from India were about the mythical spring:

