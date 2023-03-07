Ricky Ponting backs ‘out of form’ Virat Kohli, suggests a way both KL Rahul and Shubman Gill can feature

Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting has backed Virat Kohli to come out of the rut and want KL Rahul to bat in the middle order going forward.

In his latest episode of The ICC Review, Ponting said Kohli’s lack of run shouldn’t bother Team management ahead of the fourth Test of the onngoing Border-Gavaskar series.

“I’m not looking at anybody’s form in this Test series because, for a batsman, it has just been an absolute, it’s been a nightmare,” Ponting said.

“For Virat, I’ve said it before I say it over and over. Champion players always find a way, and yes, it might seem like he’s in a bit of a drought at the moment and he might not be scoring the runs that we all expect him to score.

“And certainly, you know, he’s a realist as well. And we all know as batsmen, when you’re struggling and not scoring runs, you don’t need anybody else to tell you. You’re pretty aware of it yourself.

“But no, I’m every day of the week putting my hand up and not even showing any sort of concern to Virat Kohli. Because I know he will bounce back.”

There are high chances that India might play Australia at Oval in the World Test Championships (WTC) final and he wants to KL Rahul to bat in the middle order in the overseas conditions.

Advertisement

“With someone like KL Rahul having gone out of this side and Shubman Gill having come in, both these guys have played a bit of Test match cricket and you could potentially have both of those guys in the same team,” Ponting suggested.

“Maybe Shubman could start at the top and KL could potentially move down into the middle order, because he’s played cricket in those (English) conditions before, albeit at the top of the order.

“But one thing we know about the UK is that the ball swings for long periods of time during the day. And if the overhead conditions are suitable, then the ball tends to swing right the way through an innings.”