scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Mar 07, 2023
Advertisement

Ricky Ponting backs ‘out of form’ Virat Kohli, suggests a way both KL Rahul and Shubman Gill can feature

India should consider a change to their batting order should they reach the World Test Championship final, says Ricky Ponting.

(L-R) Virat Kohli, KL Rahul and Shubman Gill. (PTI Photos)
Listen to this article
Ricky Ponting backs ‘out of form’ Virat Kohli, suggests a way both KL Rahul and Shubman Gill can feature
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting has backed Virat Kohli to come out of the rut and want KL Rahul to bat in the middle order going forward.

In his latest episode of The ICC Review, Ponting said Kohli’s lack of run shouldn’t bother Team management ahead of the fourth Test of the onngoing Border-Gavaskar series.

“I’m not looking at anybody’s form in this Test series because, for a batsman, it has just been an absolute, it’s been a nightmare,” Ponting said.

“For Virat, I’ve said it before I say it over and over. Champion players always find a way, and yes, it might seem like he’s in a bit of a drought at the moment and he might not be scoring the runs that we all expect him to score.

Read |Virat Kohli, Cheteshwar Pujara and the great Indian hundred drought

“And certainly, you know, he’s a realist as well. And we all know as batsmen, when you’re struggling and not scoring runs, you don’t need anybody else to tell you. You’re pretty aware of it yourself.

“But no, I’m every day of the week putting my hand up and not even showing any sort of concern to Virat Kohli. Because I know he will bounce back.”

There are high chances that India might play Australia at Oval in the World Test Championships (WTC) final and he wants to KL Rahul to bat in the middle order in the overseas conditions.

Advertisement

“With someone like KL Rahul having gone out of this side and Shubman Gill having come in, both these guys have played a bit of Test match cricket and you could potentially have both of those guys in the same team,” Ponting suggested.

Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

“Maybe Shubman could start at the top and KL could potentially move down into the middle order, because he’s played cricket in those (English) conditions before, albeit at the top of the order.

Also Read
Shakib Al Hasan shines as Bangladesh deny England clean sweep in ODI series
WPL: Want the boundaries to be pushed back a little bit, says RCB's Sophi...
Ujjwala Pawar: 'We played in front of 50,000 people in the late 1970’s'
england cricket, mental health issues, Sarah Taylor, sarah taylor mental health issues, sarah taylor england
Former England cricketer Sarah Taylor announces partner’s pregnancy, says...

“But one thing we know about the UK is that the ball swings for long periods of time during the day. And if the overhead conditions are suitable, then the ball tends to swing right the way through an innings.”

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 07-03-2023 at 09:43 IST
Next Story

Conor Benn says he had suicidal thoughts after positive drugs tests

EXPRESS INVESTIGATION | Deforestation Inc - how encroachments are ‘forests’ in govt’s forest cover map
READ NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Colonel CK Naydu
Colonel CK Naydu: Team India’s first Test cricket captain’s statue unveiled at the Holkar stadium in Indore
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Mar 07: Latest News
close