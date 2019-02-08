Ricky Ponting appointed Australia’s assistant coach for 2019 World Cup

Toggle Menu
Cricket Australia announced three-time World Cup winning former captain Ricky Ponting's appointment as assistant coach to Justin Langer for the 2019 tournament.

Ricky Ponting has been assistant in Australia’s T20 squad in 2017 and 2018.  

Three-time World Cup-winning former Australian captain Ricky Ponting will be part of Australia’s coaching staff for the 2019 ICC World Cup. 44-year-old Ponting, who has earlier worked as assistant for Australia’s t20 side in 2017 and 2018, was confirmed by Cricket Australian as assistant coach to Justin Langer for the tournament.

The news comes a day after David Saker resigned as Australia’s fast-bowling coach, effective immediately. Cricket Australia also stated that the appointment will help batting coach Graeme Hicks focus on the preparation for the Ashes which will be held in England after the World Cup.

“This appointment also provides an opportunity for Graeme Hick to focus on preparation for the Ashes,” said interim Team Performance Executive General Manager Belinda Clark. “With two major events back to back we believe it is important to focus a number of staff specifically on one event. The appointment of Ricky is a part of this overall strategy.”

“Ricky knows what’s required to win World Cups, and I know he will be a valuable mentor to not just the batting group, but the broader squad as we focus our attention on defending our World Cup title,” said Langer in a statement.

Ponting was part of the Australian team that won the 1999 World Cup and was captain when they went on to win in 2003 and 2007. Before joining the team in England, he will be coach the newly renamed Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League in April and May.

