Richard Pybus to become West Indies’ head coach: Reports

West Indies’ high-performance director Richard Pybus is reportedly set to be appointed as the head coach, replacing interim coach Nic Pothas. Pybus, who took over as high-performance director in February, has previously served as West Indies’ director of cricket from 2013 to 2016.

Pybus has already coached Pakistan and Bangladesh. He was also one of the candidates who contested for the position of the head coach of the Indian cricket team.

However, Pybus’ appointment has not gone down well with everyone. Former West Indies opener Desmond Haynes questioned the process and in a Facebook post wrote, “It would be great to ask the [CWI] president [Dave Cameron] about this appointment and when was this position advertised.”

Former captain Darren Sammy expressed shock and said, “Lies lies lies… Must be fake news,” Sammy tweeted, and a day later, in response to a reply: “Well I’m still hoping that nightmare is not true #fakenews he’s not coming back at CWI.”

Pybus has been a controversial character in Windies cricket system. It was he who drafted the policy that made participation in West Indies’ domestic competitions mandatory for international selection across formats.

This was in part responsible for a number of senior players choosing to focus solely on playing T20 leagues around the world.