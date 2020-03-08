Follow Us:
Sunday, March 08, 2020
Must Read

16-year-old Richa Ghosh becomes first concussion substitute in T20 World Cup final

Richa Ghosh, who wasn't a part of the XI, has walked out to bat as a concussion substitute for Taniya Bhatia.

By: Sports Desk | Published: March 8, 2020 3:14:55 pm
India Women T20 World Cup squad, Richa Ghosh, Richa Ghosh Challengers Trophy, India Women vs Australia Women 2020, India Women tour of Australia Women 2020 Richa Ghosh impressed with a 26-ball 36 in recently concluded Women’s T20 Challengers Trophy. (Source: Twitter)

Richa Ghosh, 16, who wasn’t a part of the Indian XI, walked out to bat as a concussion substitute for Taniya Bhatia. Ghosh would have hardly expected to having to go out to bat in a World Cup final this way.

The youngster arrived at the crease when Veda Krishnamurthy departed for 19 and leaving India are 58/ 5 in a chase of 185.

More to follow…

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

Advertisement

More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Sachin Tendulkar, Brian Lara send fans on nostalgia trip at Wankhede
Sachin Tendulkar, Brian Lara send fans on nostalgia trip at Wankhede
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement

Mar 08: Latest News