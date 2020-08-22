Retired XI vs current Indian team: Irfan Pathan suggests farewell game

Irfan Pathan suggested a farewell match for those who haven't received a proper send-off

Amid growing calls to arrange a farewell match for former captain MS Dhoni, who announced hi retirement from International cricket last week, Irfan Pathan suggested a charity cum farewell match between retired players and the current Indian side.

The former India all-rounder also released his retired player’s XI which includes Gautam Gambhir, Virender Sehwag, Rahul Dravid, VVS Laxman, Yuvraj Singh, Suresh Raina, MS Dhoni, Irfan Pathan, Ajit Agarkar, Zaheer Khan, and Pragyan Ojha.

Suggesting a proper send-off for those who didn’t get to play a farewell game, Pathan said, “Many people are talking about a farewell game for retired players who didn’t get a proper send-off from the game. How about a charity cum farewell game from a team consisting of retired players vs the current Indian team?”

Many people are talking about a farewell game for retired players who didn’t get a proper send-off from the game. How about a charity cum farewell game from a team consisting of retired players vs the current Indian team? pic.twitter.com/diUiLXr9XQ — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) August 22, 2020

Earlier, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren reacted to the news of Dhoni’s retirement from international cricket by appealing to the BCCI to organise a farewell match for the wicketkeeper-batsman in Ranchi.

The dasher from Ranchi made his debut in 2004, going on to become one of the country’s most impactful cricketers with 17266 runs across all formats for India. The 39-year-old wicketkeeper turned up for the country in 350 ODIs, 90 Tests and 98 T20 Internationals while affecting a staggering 829 dismissals behind the stumps.

