Chennai hotel staffer who gave Sachin Tendulkar advice requests cricketer to meet him

Guruprasad (second from left) said he wants Sachin Tendulkar to spend time with him and his family. (Source: ANI) Guruprasad (second from left) said he wants Sachin Tendulkar to spend time with him and his family. (Source: ANI)

Chennai resident Guruprasad, who had once shared his thoughts with batting maestro Sachin Tendulkar on how an elbow guard seemed to be affecting the batsman’s performance, said he would be delighted to meet the former cricketer. He also requested the batting legend to meet him and spend some time with his family.

“Fans are interested to meet such a great person and here, such a great master is willing to meet me. It is very exciting. The place where I live, people and my friends here are more excited and want to meet Sachin. So, I request Sachin to meet me personally and spend time with my family,” Guruprasad was quoted as saying by ANI.

Guruprasad said that the first time he interacted with Tendulkar was when he was working as a security guard at the Taj Coromandel in Chennai.

“During that period, I was working as a security guard. Sachin was just coming out of his room and near the lift, I met him and I got an autograph. After that, I had a suggestion for him and it was in my mind for many months. Sachin was getting out because of his arm-guard,” he said.

“…When you watch Sachin closely, he uses his wrist in such a way that is very important for him. When you face fast bowlers, they attack a particular point and if you are not placing the guard correctly, the timing and all will get wrong. He asked me how you know this thing and I said I was just watching you on the television and I feel that the guard is affecting the full movement,” he said.

Guruprasad was tracked down after Tendulkar spoke about the conversation from years ago and said he would like to find the man who gave him the advice.

A chance encounter can be memorable!

I had met a staffer at Taj Coromandel, Chennai during a Test series with whom I had a discussion about my elbow guard, after which I redesigned it.

I wonder where he is now & wish to catch up with him. Hey netizens, can you help me find him? pic.twitter.com/BhRanrN5cm — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) December 14, 2019

Recounting a day at a Chennai hotel during a Test series in his playing days, Tendulkar said, “I asked for a coffee. A waiter came to my room. He asked me if it was okay if he discussed something on cricket with me.”

Tendulkar said that the man had told him that his bat swing was changing every time he wore an arm guard.

“I had never spoken about this with anyone in the world before that. He was the only one who had noticed,” Tendulkar said in the video.

The official handle of the Taj group had responded to the video with a tweet saying that they had found the man and would be happy to facilitate a meeting.

Thank you Mr. Tendulkar for sharing your memorable encounter with our colleague during your stay in Chennai. We are proud of our associates who have imbibed the culture of Tajness. We have located him and would be delighted to connect the two of you for a meeting. pic.twitter.com/USvyW88BxY — Taj Hotels (@TajHotels) December 15, 2019

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd