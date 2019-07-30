Reports of tiff with Rohit Sharma leave Virat Kohli ‘baffled’

It was an Instagram moment, Virat Kohli sharing a bit about himself. “If I don’t like a person, or if I am an insecure of a person, then you will see that on my face or in my behaviour towards the person, that is how simple it is.”

Advertising

Kohli was addressing a press conference in Mumbai on Monday ahead of the team’s departure for the series against West Indies. What prompted the captain’s response was a series of questions on the rumours of a rift between him and Rohit Sharma — which gained currency after the latter allegedly unfollowed Kohli’s wife Anushka Sharma on Instagram.

Kohli chose “bafflement” as his reaction to such reports. And he presented his case in a calm and coherent manner. The intimation from BCCI had only mentioned that Kohli would be addressing the media, but Ravi Shastri was present too — it was clear that the team management was in a mood to address the elephant in the room and squash the speculation before it became any bigger.

I have praised @ImRo45 whenever I have had an opportunity because he has been that good. We have had no issues. We are working towards getting Indian Cricket to the top: @imVkohli #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/ijGqyKDxtS — BCCI (@BCCI) July 29, 2019

They cited the team’s recent performances to bolster their case against the rumour mill. In a nutshell, they said, had there been any grave issues between the pair, or in the camp, India wouldn’t be doing well in all three formats.

READ: Will be very happy if Ravi Shastri continues as head coach, says Virat Kohli

Advertising

“I know how important the dressing room atmosphere and the trust factor are to succeed in international cricket. If all those things were not there, then we would not be in this position today. Our journey from No 7 to No. 1 (in Tests) — we have also been consistent in ODIs, we have been strong in T20s — that would not be possible without the camaraderie, the understanding and the respect,” Kohli replied.

“It’s baffling to be honest. I don’t know who is benefitting from all of this. We here are living, breathing, working towards getting Indian cricket to the top and here people want to get some kind of pleasure in bringing it down. I don’t understand how that works.”

There were three questions to Kohli about the alleged rift and the captain didn’t evade them. Past captains have generally sought to not offer comments on any such issues. Kohli and Shastri perhaps believe that it might reach untoward proportions if left to fester.

It is baffling to read (reports of an alleged rift). We are feeding off lies, overlooking facts & turning a blind eye to all the good things that have happened. It is disrespectful: @imVkohli pic.twitter.com/gl9oPm8veE — BCCI (@BCCI) July 29, 2019

Shastri wasn’t asked a direct question about the issue but he intervened at one point when a questioner asked about the involvement of players’ wives in the matter.

Here is the question first: “Virat, would you categorically deny the reports of rift with Rohit Sharma. Some reports say that players’ wives are fighting and some say that player management companies are fighting over the players.”

At this point, Shastri intervened: “Tomorrow they will say wives are batting and bowling,” Shastri said.

Kohli laughed and pitched in, “I will answer that. It’s baffling, to be honest. It is absolutely ridiculous to read such stuff that comes out. I have been to a few public events and the public sentiment that I feel is that everyone comes up and says ‘you played so well, we have so much respect for you.’

“Here we are feeding off lies, we are overlooking facts, we are turning a blind eye to all the good things that have happened and creating fantasies and scenarios in our head, and we want to accept that is the truth. I have seen this for too long now, bringing personal life into the picture; it is disrespectful after a moment, honestly. I have played the game for 11 years, Rohit has played for 10 years. It’s bizarre that people are creating this stuff on the outside.”

During the World T20 in England in 2009, when there was talk of a rift between MS Dhoni and Virender Sehwag, Dhoni had brought the entire team to a press conference, though he left without taking any questions.

Kohli chose to play it differently.

“You come and see the atmosphere in the dressing room. You will see how we talk to Kuldeep Yadav, how we joke around with a senior like MS Dhoni. You come and see the team atmosphere. We can’t make a video and show you here. It baffles you as a leader, as a coach, as a team when lies are being floated around. They are made to look like they are believable. It’s actually very disrespectful, to be honest.”

In 2012, during a tour of Australia, when again talks emerged of a rift between Dhoni and Gautam Gambhir and Sehwag, the then India captain talked about such news making things “awkward” between players in the dressing room. When Kohli was asked whether there will be awkwardness between Sharma and him, he said: “I have always praised Rohit, whenever I had an opportunity because I believe he is that good. We have had no issues. As I said, it’s baffling, to be honest … We have to reflect as cricketers, I am sure everyone can take a step and think ‘guys, are we really creating something that’s really not out there?’”

Advertising

At one point, Shastri intervened again to make another point. “The way this team plays, no individual is bigger than the game – not me, not him (Kohli) , nobody in the team. The way they play, it’s in the interest of the team. When you play on the cricket field, in that dressing room, I have been part of it for some time, and none of that nonsense was there.”