Renuka Singh surges to career-best ranking

August 9, 2022 4:47:21 pm
Indian pacer Renuka Singh, the leading wicket-taker at the Commonwealth Games, reached a career-best ranking of 18 in the latest ICC T20 women’s rankings released on Tuesday.
The 11 scalps at the recently-concluded Birmingham Games, where India finished with a silver medal, helped Renuka jump 10 places and enter the top 20 for the first time.
Jemimah Rodrigues’s return to form saw her score 146 runs in Birmingham, helping her gain seven spots and return to the top 10 batters list for the first time since October 2021. She is ranked 10th.
What spell 🤗
Renuka Singh Thakur
Congratulations 💐
4-0-10-4 pic.twitter.com/hAJP0Z15Sb
— Nation First (@NationFirst36) August 4, 2022
Smriti Mandhana dropped two spots to fourth while Shafali Verma slipped to sixth.
Deepti Sharma gained two slots to reach the 36th position in the batters list.
Subscriber Only Stories
Among bowlers, left-arm spinners Radha Yadav moved up to 14th.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Akshay Kumar responds to boycott Raksha Bandhan-Laal Singh Chaddha trend: 'It's a free country, but...'
When Twinkle Khanna said Aamir Khan 'almost slapped' her: 'I was thinking about Akshay Kumar, not focussing on work'
Taapsee Pannu says Shah Rukh Khan, Rajkumar Hirani unhappy with Dunki photo leaks: 'But with SRK...'
Koffee with Karan episode 6 teaser: Sonam Kapoor says her brothers have slept with all her friends, retitles Brahmastra as 'Shiva No 1'
Freebies politics and Parliament debate to street protests in black
LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
Latest News
Anurag Kashyap: We are living in strange times where Sushant Singh Rajput trends everyday and everyone is boycotted
Asia Cup 2022: Schedule, squads, format, live telecast and all you need to know
Umpire Rudi Koertzen passes away
Anurag Kashyap says he has been ‘abused’, being accused of ‘inappropriate’ behaviour ‘bothers him’
Mouni Roy is celebrating husband Suraj Nambiar’s birthday, see adorable photos
‘The pleats will live forever’: Tributes pour in for Japanese fashion designer Issey Miyake
Can this new diabetes drug cure obesity?
Mean or funny: Woman’s prank on her daughter leaves internet divided
Naga Chaitanya’s Thank You to stream on Prime Video from August 11
What is vasculitis that Ashton Kutcher battled?
BJP’s councillor strength in Chennai Corporation increases to two
Pakistan’s recall of its Chess Olympiad team is a self-goal