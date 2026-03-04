Renuka Singh Thakur ruled out of pink-ball Test vs Australia; Kashvee Gautam named replacement

Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.
The Indian women’s cricket team suffered a huge jolt on Tuesday when pacer Renuka Singh Thakur was ruled out of the one-off Test against Australia. The day-night pink-ball Test will be played at the iconic WACA Ground in Perth, beginning on Friday.
Renuka has been ruled out of the final match of the multi-format series due to workload management. Bowling all-rounder Kashvee Gautam has been named as Renuka’s replacement, as confirmed by the BCCI.
“Team India pacer Renuka Thakur has been ruled out of the Only Test at the WACA Ground in Perth, which is part of the ongoing multi-format series against Australia Women,” said Honorary Secretary Devajit Saikia in a statement.
“To better manage her workload, Renuka has been advised rest and will be unavailable for selection for the pink-ball Test. The BCCI medical team will be closely monitoring Renuka’s fitness progress. The women’s selection committee has named Kashvee Gautam as her replacement. Kashvee was also part of the ODI squad in the ongoing multi-format series. The Test match begins on Friday,” the statement reads further.
Kashvee has played six ODIs for India, taking three wickets, and has 19 wickets to her name in 18 Women’s Premier League matches.
The seven-match multi-format series began with a three-match T20I leg, which India won 2-1, followed by a three-match ODI leg, where the visitors were thrashed 3-0 by the dominant Australian side.
The one-off Test will also be the last international match for Australian skipper and veteran wicketkeeper batter Alyssa Healy.
India Test squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh, Deepti Sharma, Kashvee Gautam in place for Renuka Singh Thakur, Sneh Rana, Amanjot Kaur, Uma Chetry, Pratika Rawal, Harleen Deol, Kranti Gaud, Vaishnavi Sharma, Sayali Satghare.
Australia Test squad: Alyssa Healy (c), Sophie Molineux (vc), Darcie Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Lucy Hamilton, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Beth Mooney, Tahlia McGrath, Ellyse Perry, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Voll, Georgia Wareham.
