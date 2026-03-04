Renuka Singh Thakur ruled out of pink-ball Test vs Australia; Kashvee Gautam named replacement

Renuka Singh Thakur (L) was ruled out of day-night Test vs Australia as Kashvee Gautam named her replacement. (PHOTO: CREIMAS FOR BCCI)

The Indian women’s cricket team suffered a huge jolt on Tuesday when pacer Renuka Singh Thakur was ruled out of the one-off Test against Australia. The day-night pink-ball Test will be played at the iconic WACA Ground in Perth, beginning on Friday.

Renuka has been ruled out of the final match of the multi-format series due to workload management. Bowling all-rounder Kashvee Gautam has been named as Renuka’s replacement, as confirmed by the BCCI.

“Team India pacer Renuka Thakur has been ruled out of the Only Test at the WACA Ground in Perth, which is part of the ongoing multi-format series against Australia Women,” said Honorary Secretary Devajit Saikia in a statement.