Renuka Singh named ICC Emerging Women’s Cricketer of the Year 2022

India pacer Renuka Singh Thakur was named as the Emerging Women’s Cricketer of the Year 2022 by the world governing body, International Cricket Council (ICC).

Thakur, 26, emerged as India’s primary seam bowler last calendar year with veteran Jhulan Goswami stepping aside. Across T20Is and ODIs in 2022, Thakur picked 40 wickets in 29 matches (18 in ODIs and 22 in T20Is).

Among her wickets and outings, perhaps the most remarkable one came against the ODI and T20I champions Australia in the 2022 Commonwealth Games opener as Thakur ran through the Australian top order, claiming a 4fer in her four over spell.

Her wickets included Alyssa Healy, Meg Lanning, Beth Mooney and Tahlia McGrath, a display of total swing bowling in Birmingham.

As India claimed the Asia Cup title and reached the Commonwealth Games final, Renuka claimed a total of 17 wickets across 11 games in both competitions at an economy rate of just 5.21.

Going into the 2023 T20 World Cup, Thakur will be pivotal to India’s title hopes alongside Shikha Pandey, who marked her return into the India squad.