Renovated Motera stadium to host 2 Tests, 5 T20Is during England tour next year

The renovated Sardar Patel stadium at Motera in Ahmedabad will host two Tests and five T20 internationals during England’s tour of India early next year, BCCI secretary Jay Shah said on Thursday. One of the Tests will be a day-night affair, starting February 24.

“Two Tests and five T20 internationals between India and England will be played in Ahmedabad. The third and fourth Tests will be played in Ahmedabad. The third Test will be a pink-ball, day-night Test, while the fourth Test will be a day game. The day-night Test will be played from February 24,” Shah told reporters at the inauguration of the Gujarat Cricket Association’s indoor cricket academy in Ahmedabad on Thursday.

Former India ‘keeper-batsman Parthiv Patel, who announced his retirement on Wednesday, was felicitated on the occasion.

The new Motera stadium is said to be the world’s largest cricket stadium with a seating capacity of 110,000, built at a cost of Rs 700 crore. It was set for a gala opening through an exhibition match between Asia XI and World XI in March this year, but the pandemic forced a cancellation.



BCCI president Sourav Ganguly had earlier informed that England would play four Tests, three ODIs and five T20Is during their tour of India in February-March 2021. Four Tests will be played instead of regulation five to accommodate the limited-overs series that had to be postponed earlier this year due to Covid.

Two Tests and five T20Is at one venue offer a novelty in Indian cricket. However, due to the pandemic-forced restrictions and bio-safety protocols, the BCCI is likely to use only limited number venues for the England series.

