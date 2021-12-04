Remember The Name: Twitterati reacts as Ajaz Patel bags 10 wickets in an innings

December 4, 2021 2:01:37 pm
New Zealand spinner Ajaz Patel became only the third bowler to pick up all 10 wickets in an innings in international cricket, achieving the feat against India in the second Test at the Wankhede Stadium.
Yaaaas! Ajaz!!!!!
— Brendon McCullum (@Bazmccullum) December 4, 2021
Only the third bowler to claim all 10 wickets in an innings in the history of Test cricket 🔥
Take a bow, Ajaz Patel! #WTC23 | #INDvNZ | https://t.co/EdvFj8QtKD pic.twitter.com/negtQkbeKd
— ICC (@ICC) December 4, 2021
Mumbai-born left-armer Ajaz, whose parents emigrated to New Zealand in 1996, added six wickets to the four he took on the first day on Friday to finish with figures of 10-119.
I know I appreciate a good pun more than most but 👏👏👏👏👏👏 @nzherald pic.twitter.com/OT1HhLSAaM
— Jimmy Neesham (@JimmyNeesh) December 4, 2021
I have been privileged to see some incredible things from @BLACKCAPS in my 15 years of commentary and today is right up there. @AjazP That was special mate. 👌🏻#class #10fer #cricket #history #mumbai
— Simon Doull (@Sdoull) December 4, 2021
Patel, who had migrated to New Zealand with his parents back in 1996, ended the Indian innings with figures of 47.5-12-119-10 to equal England great Jim Laker and Indian legend Anil Kumble, who had achieved the rarest of rare feat in Test cricket.
अद्भुत अविश्वसनीय अकल्पनीय!!! #AjazPatel #INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/krzI7XE39a
— Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) December 4, 2021
Wow!!! Just caught up with Ajaz Patel’s perfect 10?! #extraordinary 🤸🏽 Magical in #Mumbai 👏 #INDvzNZ @BLACKCAPS pic.twitter.com/PWOa0RaWJt
— Danny Morrison (@SteelyDan66) December 4, 2021
The 33-year-old Patel, who is playing in his 11th Test, had only two five-wicket hauls and a best match haul of seven wickets before Saturday’s feat.
Mohammed Siraj, who tried a slog and was caught by another player of Indian origin Rachin Ravindra.
Welcome to the club #AjazPatel #Perfect10 Well bowled! A special effort to achieve it on Day1 & 2 of a test match. #INDvzNZ
— Anil Kumble (@anilkumble1074) December 4, 2021
Patel got a standing ovation from the Indian team as the umpires handed him the coveted ball while leading his team off the field.
This is the 2438th cricket test in history and Ajaz Patel has just achieved something that’s only been done twice before. It’s actually incredible @BLACKCAPS pic.twitter.com/4nYNhR7QRg
— Jason Pine (@pineynz) December 4, 2021
Incidentally, Patel is the second player after Douglas Jardine, who has played against India in his city of birth.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-