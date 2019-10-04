Reluctant bail causes confusion as Dean Elgar survives R Ashwin’s direct hit

Ravichandran Ashwin’s direct hit in the second session of Day 3 on Friday caused confusion in the middle. In the 62nd over of South Africa’s first innings, Dean Elgar played a cover drive and called non-striker Quinton de Kock for a quick single. Ravichandran Ashwin picked the ball up and had a shy at the stumps.

The ball hit the stumps but umpire Richard Illingworth thought otherwise. Ashwin appealed for a run out but Illingworth thought that Jadeja’s hand removed the bails. Despite the reluctance, the 56-year-old referred it to the third umpire Nigel Llong.

The replay showed that the throw had missed Jadeja’s hand but brushed the stumps on its way. As the impact of the throw was not much, the bail took longer than usual to fall off the stumps.

Elgar’s bat was barely in the crease but the slow fall of the bail meant he made his ground with ease.

Earlier the South African opener was dropped by Wriddhiman Saha off Jadeja’s bowling when he was on 74.

The 32-year-old scored his 12th Test ton rescuing South Africa from a top-order collapse. His 115-run partnership with skipper Faf du Plessis for the fifth wicket helped the visitors make a comeback in the first Test.