Rejuvenated Prithvi Shaw says he does not want to prove points

Prithvi Shaw’s season away from the IPL was one of flux. Time was spent away with family, reflecting on disappointments. State allegiances shifted from Mumbai to Maharashtra after he was dropped, unjustifiably in his eyes. It was the first prolonged period away from the limelight he had been in since he was a teenager.

A return to the premier franchise league, with the team he spent seven seasons previously, may have lit a fire in the 26-year-old batter. But on the eve of what could be a decisive tournament for his future at the highest level of cricket, he insists he is not out to prove a point.