Records tumble at Greenfield as India thrash Sri Lanka by mammoth margin

India thrashed Sri Lanka by 317 runs in the final ODI in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday as Virat Kohli put on a scintillating display of batting while Mohammed Siraj excelled with the ball.

The victory helped India complete a 3-0 series clean sweep, after winning the first match in Guwahati by 67 runs and the second in Kolkata by four wickets.

Kohli smashed an unbeaten 166, hitting 13 fours and eight sixes in his 110-ball inning.

It was the former captain’s 46th ODI century and he is now only three short of Sachin Tendulkar’s all-time record of most ODI hundreds.

Kohli got to his 46th ODI hundred in just 269 matches in the 50-over format while Tendulkar played 463 innings.

Kohli also broke Sachin Tendulkar’s record of most ODI hundreds at home. While Tendulkar has 20 tons at home in 164 matches, Kohli now has 21 in 105 ODI matches at home.

Most men’s one-day international hundreds –

49-Sachin Tendulkar

46-Virat Kohli

30-Ricky Ponting

29-Rohit Sharma

28-Sanath Jayasuriya

India’s win against Sri Lanka by 317 runs is the biggest victory margin in history of men’s one day internationals. According to the ICC, this is also the highest margin of victory in any men’s ODI and the first time any team has won a men’s ODI by over 300 runs.

Biggest wins by runs in men’s one-day internationals-

317 – India def. Sri Lanka, Thiruvananthapuram, 2023

290- New Zealand def. Ireland, Aberdeen, 2008

275- Australia def. Afghanistan, Perth, 2015

272-South Africa def. Zimbabwe, Benoni, 2010

258-South Africa def. Sri Lanka, Paarl, 2012

257-India def. Bermuda, Port of Spain, 2007

(With AP/Reuters inputs)