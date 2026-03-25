After record IPL deals involving RCB and RR, experts warn of ‘investment bubble’: ‘Difficult to understand valuations’

Analysts and sports business experts have warned of an ‘investment bubble’ after Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru were sold for a combined value of $3.41 billion on Tuesday.

A group led by US-based entrepreneur Kal Somani acquired Rajasthan Royals for $1.63 billion, while a consortium including the Aditya Birla Group and the Times Group, alongside US-based firms Bolt Ventures and Blackstone, bought RCB for $1.78 billion.

Santosh N, managing partner at D&P Advisory, was candid in saying it was ‘difficult to understand’ the valuations of the two teams — averaging $1.7 billion — especially since the Torrent Group ‘acquired Gujarat Titans at a value less than a billion dollars’.