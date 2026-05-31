Record alert: Virat Kohli scores his fastest IPL half-century in final

Virat Kohli has scored his fastest Indian Premier League half-century in the 2026 final against the Gujarat Titans. He got to the landmark from 25 deliveries. His earlier best was in 26 balls against the Rajasthan Royals in 2018.

Earlier, defending champions closed in on their second consecutive IPL title after bowlers exploited a slow pitch to perfection, restricting a lethargic Gujarat Titans to a sub-par 155 for eight.

Shot-making was not exactly an easy proposition on the pitch No. 6 at the Narendra Modi stadium, a mix of red and black soil, and it aptly reflected in the GT batting.

Washington Sundar resisted the trend with an unbeaten 50 (37b, 5×4), but the damage around him was far too big to mitigate.