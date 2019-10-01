From 28/5 to 205/6: Record 6th wicket stand for Sri Lanka that stood out even in loss

Sri Lanka lost the contest to Pakistan when both faced each other on Monday night at Karachi in the second ODI of the three-match series. The first match was already washed out. Pakistan won the match by 67 runs.

Despite the fact Sri Lanka lost the match, one thing Sri Lanka will be proud of is their sixth-wicket partnership record. Chasing Pakistan’s 305/7, Sri Lankan batting had collapsed so early. They lost 5 wickets for just 10 runs. 1-18, 2-22, 3-22, 4-22 and 5-28. At one time it seemed they would be bundled out for mere 100. But number 6 batsman Shehan Jayasuriya and number 7 Dasun Shanaka had come in to bat with a different mindset.

Shehan Jayasuriya and Dasun Shanaka’s partnership, which currently stands at 166*, is Sri Lanka’s highest sixth-wicket stand in ODIs, going past the 159 put on by Chamara Kapugedera and Chamara Silva against West Indies in 2008 📈 What an effort after the tourists were 28/5 🙌 pic.twitter.com/lXo4WSbaZ7 — ICC (@ICC) September 30, 2019

They came and started taking the match away from Pakistan. Both stitched a record 177-run partnership and took Sri Lanka away from 28/5 to 207/6. Their 177-run stand for the sixth wicket is the highest for Sri Lanka. The previous best was 159 put on by Chamara Kapugedera and Chamara Silva against West Indies in 2008.

Pakistan win the 2nd ODI by 67 runs and take 1-0 lead in the series. SL 238-all out (Shehan Jayasuriya 96, Dasun Shanaka 68, Wanindu Hasaranga 30 : Usman Shinwari 5/51) v PAK 305/7 #PAKvSL pic.twitter.com/2oVMisqN7X — Sri Lanka Cricket 🇱🇰 (@OfficialSLC) September 30, 2019

Sri Lanka lost the match but Shehan Jayasuriya’s 96-run innings, which had seven fours and one six, stood out. Dasun Shanaka also chipped in with 68 runs which was studded with six fours and two sixes. Sri Lanka were all out for 238 in 47 overs but the visitors’ gritty show gave the hosts a glimpse that the upcoming three ODIs would not be a cakewalk for them.