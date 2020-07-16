Received hate mail for supporting Lungi Ngidi: Alviro Petersen Received hate mail for supporting Lungi Ngidi: Alviro Petersen

Former Proteas opener Alviro Petersen says he received hate mail after voicing his support for Lungi Ngidi, adding that he earned his spot in the team on the basis of his performances after Ngidi was critised by former players Boeta Dippenaar and Pat Symcox for his stance.

One of the 31 black former Proteas and five senior coaches who have thrown their weight behind Ngidi and the global “Black Lives Matter” campaign, Ngidi is joined by ex-internationals such as Makhaya Ntini, Vernon Philander, Ashwell Prince, Paul Adams, JP Duminy, Charl Langeveldt and Herschelle Gibbs.

In a long Twitter thread on Thursday, Petersen claimed that he received hate for his support of Ngidi and hit back for being called a ‘quota player.’ “Since my public stance supporting Lungi Ngidi, #BLM, and speaking about the systemic racism within cricket, sport and society in South Africa – I have received many hate mail. Some have labeled [sic] me a “quota player”, playing because of my skin colour & cc’d the likes of Boeta (Dippenaar) in.”

“Let me set the record straight – I have scored more T20, limited overs, first-class and Test runs than Boeta. I have scored more T20, limited overs, first-class and Test hundreds than Boeta, despite him playing longer than me. Yet, I am referred to as a “quota player.”

I might not win every battle, but I will never lose the war!! And if you have anything to say about me, here I am – if you have the courage to call me a cheat, then do so and unmask yourself, but please have your evidence and proof thereof. I am Alviro Nathan Petersen! — Alviro Petersen (@AlviroPetersen) July 16, 2020

I have sharpened my argument in law and in human rights to fight against any forms of discrimination. You can victimize me, spread lies about me or even degrade me but I will continue to stand for equality for black and white people! — Alviro Petersen (@AlviroPetersen) July 16, 2020

Finally, the success of cricket and sport in SA should be our shared destiny. We need to commit to healing the divide and create a culture where each person feel seen, heard, supported and valued. Anything created can be destroyed. Those who created racism can destroy it! — Alviro Petersen (@AlviroPetersen) July 16, 2020

Petersen went on to explain how he constantly had to prove himself to be deemed a worthy selection for the national team and not a player of colour in the eyes of the South African media and cricket fraternity. “You know me, but you don’t know my story. You know some things I have done, but you don’t know what I went through! I was never given a free ride in cricket, I earned my spot through performances. I broke several records in 2008/09 and only made my debut in 2010.

“I have sharpened my argument in law and in human rights to fight against any forms of discrimination. You can victimize me, spread lies about me or even degrade me but I will continue to stand for equality for black and white people!” he added.

Ngidi, who was recently named the SA Men’s ODI and T20I Cricketer of the Year, said last week that he would encourage his Proteas teammates to take a united stand against racism.

