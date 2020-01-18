Recalled Mohammad Hafeez aims for T20 World Cup before retiring

Mohammad Hafeez expected his recall and believes he could groom youngsters in the team.. (Reuters) Mohammad Hafeez expected his recall and believes he could groom youngsters in the team.. (Reuters)

Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez regards the home series against Bangladesh next week as an audition for the Twenty20 World Cup squad before he exits international cricket.

Hafeez was recalled for the three T20s in Lahore starting next Friday after playing his last T20 in 2018 against New Zealand. He was named man of that series but the selectors ignored him last year during which No. 1-ranked Pakistan lost eight of its nine completed T20s.

“My personal plan is that I should play for Pakistan on the basis of fitness and performance,” Hafeez said on Friday. “I want to play the World Twenty20 and then I want to make an exit from international cricket.”

The T20 World Cup is in October in Australia.

The 39-year-old allrounder expected his recall and believed he could groom youngsters in the team. “Well, (selection was) not a surprise to me to be honest because I’m always available for the team,” he said. “There are more youngsters than seniors (in the team) so it will be great for us to share the experience with them and let them express themselves in a way so they can perform and do well for a long period of time.”

Hafeez will be playing only as a batsman against Bangladesh after his bowling action in August in England was reported and he was suspended from bowling in England last week. Hafeez said he will miss bowling his off-spin, which has earned him 54 wickets in 89 T20s for Pakistan.

“I’m ready to retest again and I am waiting for it,” Hafeez said. “Hopefully it will be done soon.”

Hafeez has also played 55 Tests and 218 one-day internationals since 2003.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App