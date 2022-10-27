Really enjoying batting with Virat Kohli: Suryakumar Yadav

Suryakumar Yadav scored a blistering 51 off just 25 balls as India defeated Netherlands by 56 runs to make it 2 wins out of 2 in their World Cup campaign.

The swashbuckling batter was adjudged player of the match and talked about his time in the middle.

“I was just trying to express myself when I went in to bat. The situation was very simple, I just had to up the tempo at that time. I took one ball today (to get going), but the message was loud and clear. We had to get about 8-10 an over and get a total which our bowlers could defend easily. Very happy with the way things went,” he said.

Talking about his partnership with Virat Kohli, he said, “Really enjoying batting with him. The thoughts are very clear when we both are batting. If I get few boundaries earlier then our partnership needs to be stretched and that’s what we are doing.”

In the match, India scored 179 for 2 after batting first and then restricted Netherlands to 123 for 9. The Men in Blue produced a solid batting display with Rohit Sharma (53), Virat Kohli (62 not out) and Yadav (51 not out), all scoring scintillating fifties.

For Netherlands, Fred Klaassen (1/33) and Paul van Meekeren (1/32) took one wicket each.

Defending, pacers Bhuvneshwar Kumar (2/9) and Arshdeep Singh (2/37) and the spin duo of Axar Patel (2/18) and Ravichandran Ashwin (2/21) shone bright with the ball for India.

Tim Pringle (20 off 15) top-scored for The Netherlands.

(With PTI inputs)