‘Really enjoyed your batting’: Sachin Tendulkar shares video of a girl hitting ball for sixes

Just a day after Women’s Premier League (WPL) auction, Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar posted a video of a young girl smashing the ball all over the ground on his Twitter and wrote, “Really enjoyed your batting”.

In the clip, children were seen playing cricket and a girl smashing the ball on the top of the building and other children were heard saying “Chhakka”(six). “Kal hi toh auction hua.. aur aaj match bhi shuru? Kya baat hai(The auction has finished yesterday and the matches have already begun). Really enjoyed your batting. 🏏👧🏼,” Tendulkar wrote.

The day-long WPL auction concluded on Monday where Smriti Mandhana was the most expensive player in the auction at Rs. 3.4 crore followed by Australia’s Ash Gardner at 3.2 crore.

The league will start on March 4 at the DY Patil Stadium with a clash between Gujarat Giants and Mumbai Indians. There will be a total of 20 league matches and 2 Playoff games which will be played in a duration of 23 days.

In addition to this, Sachin a few days back posted a video of A Shaolin Soccer-style boundary catch. Tendulkar posted the video of the catch and captioned it, “This is what happens when you bring a guy who also knows how to play football!! ⚽️ 🏏 😂”.

In the now-viral video, the fielder initially jumped to take the catch but when he realised he was too close to the boundary, he threw the ball in the air, stepped outside the ropes and kicked the ball back into the ground. This allowed his teammate to catch the ball inside the ground. The crowd watching the game were awestruck by the effort and applauded the brilliance.

However, even if it was given out in the ground, in a professional match it most certainly would have been given not out because while kicking the ball, the fielder’s other feet seemed to be touching the ground outside the boundary.