Ready to do it if given the responsibility: Bumrah on captaincy

India ODI vice-captain Jasprit Bumrah in a press conference on Monday said that he’ll be “ready to do don the captain’s hat if given the responsibility.”

“If given an opportunity it would be an honor, I don’t think any player would say no,” he added.

On Virat stepping down as captain’s role, he said “It’s his decision. He knows his body. He knows his frame of mind. We respect that. It’s been a pleasure to play under his captaincy. I made my debut under him”

In Premium | Rabada vs Kohli duel brings back memories of the classic Tendulkar vs Steyn face-off

“He brought in energy. He brought in the fitness culture. He was driven. Everybody moved in one direction under his leadership. He has been immense and he will still be the immense with his inputs,” Bumrah said.

“He brought in energy. He brought in the fitness culture. He was driven. Everybody moved in one direction under his leadership. He has been immense and he will still be the immense with his inputs,” he continued.

“We understand the change. All of us have played enough cricket. As a team, we will make positive contributions to that, he added.

Virat Kohli on Saturday had stepped down from Test match captaincy. “Everything has to come to a halt at some stage and for me as Test captain of India, it’s now. There have been many ups and also some downs along the journey but there has never been lack of effort or lack of belief,” Kohli wrote in a statement which he posted on Twitter, taking everyone by surprise. He had asked his teammates and the support staff to keep the news to themselves.

Virat Kohli led India in 68 matches and has been the most successful captain with 40 wins. Virat Kohli was appointed Test captain back in 2014 when MS Dhoni stepped down in the middle of the series against Australia.