‘RCB will do what Peshawar Zalmi did’: Basit Ali predicts Qualifier 1 winner

The reference to Zalmi’s 2026 PSL triumph was made in the context of a dominant, consistent playoff run, where they beat Islamabad United in Qualifier 1 and reached the final. (BCCI/AP Photo)

Former Pakistan batsman Basit Ali has backed the Royal Challengers Bengaluru to beat the Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 1 and enter the final of IPL 2026, drawing a comparison with Peshawar Zalmi’s 2026 Pakistan Super League title-winning campaign.

The reference to Zalmi’s 2026 PSL triumph was made in the context of a dominant, consistent playoff run, where they beat Islamabad United in Qualifier 1 and reached the final.

“RCB will do exactly what Peshawar Zalmi did—straightforward domination. If anyone can challenge RCB, it is Sunrisers Hyderabad. Otherwise, no one else has a chance,” he said on the ‘Game Plan’ podcast.

The reigning champions had qualified for the IPL 2025 final after beating Punjab Kings in Qualifier 1 in New Chandigarh. They finished on top of the points table in IPL 2026, with 18 points in 14 matches.