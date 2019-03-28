RCB vs MI Predicted Playing 11, IPL 2019 Live Updates: All eyes on Jasprit Bumrah’s fitness

IPL 2019, RCB vs MI Team Predicted Playing 11 for Today Match LIVE Updates: Mumbai Indians will face Royal Challengers Bangalore in their second match of IPL 2019 season on Thursday. The focus will be on the participation of Jasprit Bumrah, who pulled off a hamstring injury during MI’s opener against Delhi Capitals. The seamer is still being assessed, and with the World Cup, it will be interesting to see whether MI play him.

Both the teams will be entering on the back of a defeat in their first game, and will be eager to register their maiden win this season. For Virat Kohli’s side, it will be a chance to redeem themselves after a dreadful showing with the bat against CSK in the tournament opener.