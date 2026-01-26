RCB vs MI LIVE Cricket Score, WPL 2026: Lauren Bell removes Sajana; Mumbai Indians 30/1 (4) vs Bengaluru

WPL 2026 Today 16th Match, RCB vs MI Live Score: Follow Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Mumbai Indians WPL match. (PHOTO: CREIMAS FOR WPL)

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Mumbai Indians (RCB vs MI) WPL 2026 Live Score Updates: Fighting for a playoff spot, a struggling Mumbai Indians will take on table-toppers Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Women’s Premier League 2026 Match No. 16 at the BCA Stadium, Kotambi in Vadodara on Monday.

After winning five straight games, RCB have already confirmed their spot in the playoffs, and now the Smriti Mandhana-led side is playing for a direct berth in the final. Meanwhile, defending champions Harmanpreet Kaur’s MI are struggling this season. With just two wins from six matches, the threat of an early elimination looms large over Mumbai.

Story continues below this ad Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Mumbai Indians WPL 2026 Full Scorecard: Watch Here MI began their WPL 2026 campaign with a loss to Royal Challengers Bengaluru before winning their next two games against DC and the Gujarat Giants. They were then handed back-to-back losses by the UP Warriorz before Delhi Capitals, too, beat them in their previous game. RCB started with a bang, winning their first five games, but DC handed them their first loss. RCB vs MI WPL 2026 Squads Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Grace Harris, Smriti Mandhana (c), Georgia Voll, Richa Ghosh (wk), Gautami Naik, Nadine de Klerk, Radha Yadav, Prema Rawat, Shreyanka Patil, Sayali Satghare, Lauren Bell, Dayalan Hemalatha, Arundhati Reddy, Linsey Smith, Pooja Vastrakar, Prathyoosha Kumar. Mumbai Indians: Hayley Matthews, Sajeevan Sajana, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Nicola Carey, Vaishnavi Sharma (in place of Gunalan Kamalini), Amelia Kerr, Amanjot Kaur, Sanskriti Gupta, Nalla Kranthi Reddy, Triveni Vasistha, Shabnim Ismail, Milly Illingworth, Poonam Khemnar, Saika Ishaque, Rahila Firdous (wk). SCROLL DOWN TO FOLLOW RCB VS MI WPL 2026 MATCH LIVE UPDATES Live Updates Jan 26, 2026 07:50 PM IST RCB vs MI LIVE Score, WPL 2026: Matthews take on Sayali Sayali Satghare with her second over. Starts with an inswinger down the leg for a WIDE. FOUR! Another one down the leg and Matthews says enough, she throws her bat and flicks it fine at backward square leg for a boundary. A single puts Nat Scriver-Brunt on the strike and she ends the over with a two. MI: 30/1 in 4 overs Jan 26, 2026 07:45 PM IST RCB vs MI LIVE Score, WPL 2026: Bell strikes to remove Sajana Lauren Bell continues. OUT! Bell provides RCB with another early breakthrough. She draws the first blood! Bell bowls a full ball that shapes in for the right-hander, and Sajana is trapped plumb in front. MI's opening struggle continue for yet another innings. Experienced all-rounder Nat Sciver-Brunt joins Matthews. Three dots to follow. FOUR! Full, just outside off, and all NSB has to do is just place it with a straight bat, down the ground for the boundary to get off the mark. Sajeevan Sajana lbw b Lauren Bell 7(7) MI: 20/1 in 3 overs Jan 26, 2026 07:40 PM IST RCB vs MI LIVE Score, WPL 2026: Sajana gets in act vs Sayali Sayali Satghare is in the bowling attack from the other end. Sajana clips the ball on the leg for a single. Leg byes it is. The next three deliveries give MI three singles. FOUR! Sajana stays on her crease, cuts off the backfoot towards deep backward point for a boundary. The second over fetch MI 9. MI: 16/0 in 2 overs Jan 26, 2026 07:37 PM IST RCB vs MI LIVE Score, WPL 2026: Matthews starts with boundary Hayley Matthews and Sajeevan Sajana open for Mumbai Indians. Lauren Bell has the new ball for RCB. FOUR! What a way to start the innings. Short in the middle and Matthews pulls away with authority to get off the mark with a boundary off the first delivery. Bell bowls a WIDE before Matthews gets a single. Sajana is off the mark as well. 7 from the first over. MI: 7/0 in 1 over Jan 26, 2026 07:28 PM IST RCB vs MI LIVE Score, WPL 2026: All set for live action We are done with the Indian national anthem and it's time for some live action. Jan 26, 2026 07:06 PM IST RCB vs MI LIVE Score, WPL 2026: One change for Mumbai Indians as Amelia Kerr comes in for Nicola Carey Mumbai Indians: Hayley Matthews, Sajeevan Sajana, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Rahila Firdous (wk), Amelia Kerr, Amanjot Kaur, Vaishnavi Sharma, Poonam Khemnar, Sanskriti Gupta, Shabnim Ismail Jan 26, 2026 07:05 PM IST RCB vs MI LIVE Score, WPL 2026: Royal Challengers Bengaluru play unchanged XI Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Grace Harris, Smriti Mandhana(c), Georgia Voll, Gautami Naik, Richa Ghosh(w), Radha Yadav, Nadine de Klerk, Arundhati Reddy, Sayali Satghare, Shreyanka Patil, Lauren Bell Jan 26, 2026 07:03 PM IST RCB vs MI LIVE Score, WPL 2026: Bengaluru win toss, opt to bowl first against Mumbai Toss time in Kotambi. Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur are out there in the middle, and it's time for the coin flip. Smriti flips the coin and gets the call right as Royal Challengers Bengaluru win the toss and elect to field first against Mumbai Indians. Jan 26, 2026 06:57 PM IST RCB vs MI LIVE Score, WPL 2026: MI captain Harmanpreet Kaur on MI's last two games "Definitely, we played really well in the past three seasons and this season. We're working really hard. Unfortunately, things are not going in our way. Injuries is something which is been really bothering us, but hopefully, you know, the next two games are important and we'll go with the positive mindset and 100% over there." Jan 26, 2026 06:49 PM IST RCB vs MI LIVE Score, WPL 2026: MI captain Harmanpreet Kaur on playing with so many different opening combinations "Before starting the tournament, we've been struggling with the injuries because first few, few matches Hayley was not there and then now Kamalini got injured. DCW | P: 6 | W: 3 | L: 3 | NR: 0 | Pts: 6 | NRR: -0.169 3. GGTW | P: 6 | W: 3 | L: 3 | NR: 0 | Pts: 6 | NRR: -0.341 4. MIW | P: 6 | W: 2 | L: 4 | NR: 0 | Pts: 4 | NRR: +0.046 5. UPW | P: 6 | W: 2 | L: 4 | NR: 0 | Pts: 4 | NRR: -0.769 Jan 26, 2026 06:03 PM IST RCB vs MI LIVE Score, WPL 2026: Hello! Hello and welcome back to our live coverage of the Women's Premier League 2026, where Royal Challengers Bengaluru are taking on Mumbai Indians today in the Match No. 16 in Kotambi, Vadodara. While fifth-placed MI are playing for survival in the league, table-toppers RCB are looking to grab the direct spot in the finals. Stay tuned as we keep you all updated with the live action. WPL: How RCB moved away from solo shows to collectivism and extended winning streak Royal Challengers Bangalore players after the Match 9 of the TATA Women’s Premier League 2026 between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Gujarat Giants at DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai, India, on January 16, 2026. (CREIMAS for WPL) Before Friday’s contest, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) had relied heavily on individual brilliance to get them over the line in two contrasting wins. Nadine de Klerk’s rescue act against Mumbai Indians and Grace Harris’ blazing knock versus UP Warriorz had masked their middle-order fragility. Against Gujarat Giants (GG), however, it was time for that vulnerability to be tested and under pressure, they, along with Shreyanka Patil, delivered to help beat GG by 32 runs to maintain their winning start in Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2026. READ MORE

