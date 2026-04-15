RCB vs LSG Match Toss, IPL 2026: Will the coin toss favour Rajat Patidar or Rishabh Pant at the Chinnaswamy Stadium

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IPL 2026 RCB vs LSG Today Match Toss Updates: Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) host the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Wednesday. RCB are coming into the game after a comprehensive win over the Mumbai Indians in their previous match. LSG, on the other hand, fell to a comprehensive defeat at home to the Gujarat Titans in their previous game.
LSG may have a star-studded batting lineup but they have been rather inconsistent this season. On the other hand, their bowling has turned up more often than not but, worryingly for them, even they seemed to be devoid of answers against a rejuvenated Jos Buttler in their previous match, which ultimately led to GT cantering to a seven-wicket win. RCB’s bowling lineup also took a beating against MI but their batters had set up such an astronomical total that even scoring 222 was not enough to stop them from falling to an 18-run loss.
TOSS: To be announced at 7 PM
The 2025 season may have been unforgettable for RCB as they finally won their first IPL title. However, just from the perspective of home games, it wasn’t too memorable for them. RCB won just two matches out of the five they played in the league stage at home. Both came with them batting first. Moreover, they never won the toss at the Chinnaswamy Stadium throughout the 2025 season.
Toss won at home: 0/5
Matches won after toss loss at home: 2/5; Bat 1st: 2/2
LSG had a decent season away from home in IPL 2025. Of the seven matches they played away from home last season, LSG won the toss on four occasions. Of the four tosses won in away games, they converted two games, winning once while batting first and once while fielding first. LSG won two more away games, but those came after losing the toss. LSG batted first in all three toss losses and won twice.
Toss won away from home: 4/7
Matches won after toss win away from home: 2/4; Bat first: 1/1; Field first: 1/3
Matches won after toss loss away from home: 2/3; Bat first: 2/3; Field first: Nil
Lucknow Probable XII: Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant, Ayush Badoni, Nicholas Pooran, Abdul Samad, Mukul Choudhary, George Linde/Anrich Nortje, Mohammed Shami, Avesh Khan/Mohsin Khan, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Prince Yadav/Mayank Yadav
Bengaluru Probable XII: Phil Salt, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar, Tim David, Jitesh Sharma, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rasikh Salam, Jacob Duffy/Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Sharma
Squads:
Royal Challengers Bengaluru Squad: Philip Salt, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jacob Duffy, Suyash Sharma, Rasikh Salam Dar, Venkatesh Iyer, Jacob Bethell, Swapnil Singh, Mangesh Yadav, Josh Hazlewood, Jordan Cox, Nuwan Thushara, Vicky Ostwal, Vihaan Malhotra, Abhinandan Singh, Kanishk Chouhan, Satvik Deswal
Lucknow Super Giants Squad: Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Ayush Badoni, Nicholas Pooran, Abdul Samad, Mukul Choudhary, George Linde, Mohammed Shami, Avesh Khan, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Prince Yadav, Manimaran Siddharth, Shahbaz Ahmed, Mayank Yadav, Matthew Breetzke, Anrich Nortje, Josh Inglis, Himmat Singh, Mohsin Khan, Arjun Tendulkar, Akash Maharaj Singh, Akshat Raghuwanshi, Arshin Kulkarni, Naman Tiwari
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