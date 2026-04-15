RCB vs LSG Match Toss, IPL 2026: Will the coin toss favour Rajat Patidar or Rishabh Pant at the Chinnaswamy Stadium

IPL 2026 RCB vs LSG Today Match Toss Updates: Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) host the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Wednesday. RCB are coming into the game after a comprehensive win over the Mumbai Indians in their previous match. LSG, on the other hand, fell to a comprehensive defeat at home to the Gujarat Titans in their previous game.

LSG may have a star-studded batting lineup but they have been rather inconsistent this season. On the other hand, their bowling has turned up more often than not but, worryingly for them, even they seemed to be devoid of answers against a rejuvenated Jos Buttler in their previous match, which ultimately led to GT cantering to a seven-wicket win. RCB’s bowling lineup also took a beating against MI but their batters had set up such an astronomical total that even scoring 222 was not enough to stop them from falling to an 18-run loss.