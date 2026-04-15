IPL 2026 RCB vs LSG Live Score, Playing 11 Today Match Updates: Royal Challengers Bengaluru eye top of table with win today

Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant, Ayush Badoni, Nicholas Pooran, Abdul Samad, Mukul Choudhary, George Linde/Anrich Nortje, Mohammed Shami, Avesh Khan/Mohsin Khan, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Prince Yadav/Mayank Yadav
IPL 2026 RCB vs LSG Live Cricket Score, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Lucknow Super Giants Today Match Playing 11 Live Updates: Royal Challengers Bengaluru take on Lucknow Super Giants in match 23 of the Indian Premier League 2026 with an eye on the top of the standings. Currently in third spot in the IPL 2026 standings, defending champions RCB could leap to the top of the 10-team standings with a victory over LSG, who are currently in seventh spot
RCB vs LSG Full Scorecard, IPL 2026: WATCH HERE
Lucknow have managed to win just two of their four games so far and are coming into the clash today after a defeat in their previous game at home to Shubman Gill’s Gujarat Titans.
RCB, meanwhile, will be bouyant after travelling to Mumbai and defeating the Mumbai Indians at the imposing Wankhede Stadium.
Scroll down for live updates from the RCB vs LSG IPL 2026 game
Phil Salt, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar, Tim David, Jitesh Sharma, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rasikh Salam, Jacob Duffy/Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Sharma
You would have thought that being made RCB captain comes with its own weight of expectations. But if Rajat Patidar is feeling any baggage of being captain, that too of a defending champion side, he ain't showing it.
That's why in four innings of IPL 2026 so far, he has scored 195 runs (at an average of 65 a strike rate of 214 and a top score of 65). He already has two half-centuries, and helps the team keep momentum after Virat Kohli and Phil Salt have done their thing at the start.
Here we go! A battle between Rajat Patidar’s Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Rishabh Pant’s Lucknow Super Giants. One side fighting to go to the top of the standings, another jostling to try and break out from the belly of the league standings table.
Here we go! A battle between Rajat Patidar's Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Rishabh Pant's Lucknow Super Giants. One side fighting to go to the top of the standings, another jostling to try and break out from the belly of the league standings table.
IPL 2026: Krunal Pandya’s 120+ kph bouncer revolution — How the Royal Challengers Bengaluru spinner became cricket’s most unexpected weapon
Bhuvneshwar Kumar said it with the quiet pleasure of someone making a point too good to argue with. “Since last year, you have bowled more bouncers than me.”
Krunal Pandya laughed. “Why should fast bowlers have all the fun? Spinners also should have fun.”
Before Sunday’s game against Mumbai Indians, Krunal had debuted a new haircut — braids, paired with a fresh tattoo, chosen after he polled his Instagram followers on four options and went with the winner. He had been saving it for the right moment.
He always is. Not a spinner who occasionally surprises, but one who has spent the last two years dismantling the category itself.
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