RCB vs KKR Playing 11, IPL 2026 Today Match: Will Venkatesh Iyer get in for Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Kolkata Knight Riders in Raipur

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IPL 2026, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) Playing 11, Full Squad, Players List: Rajat Patidar’s Royal Challengers Bengaluru will take on Ajinkya Rahane’s Kolkata Knight Riders in match 56 of the Indian Premier League 2026 in Raipur on Wednesday. Coming into the game, both sides have won their previous encounters.
As per the Knight Riders, after a poor start to the tournament, they continue to surge in the season, winning four in a row. Their batters have been finding form, and the bowlers, too, have found a way to restrict the opposition. Their last win against the Delhi Capitals has also given them a boost to their Net Run Rate.
As per Bengaluru, they too played a very good game against the Mumbai Indians. The defending champions were looking a bit iffy before Krunal Pandya delivered one of his IPL top knocks to pull off an unlikely win to take them to the top of the table.
Probable XII: Virat Kohli, Jacob Bethell, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (c), Venkatesh Iyer/Romario Shepherd, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Sharma, Rasikh Salam Dar/Jacob Duffy
Probable XII: Ajinkya Rahane (c), Finn Allen, Angkrish Raghuvanshi (wk), Cameron Green, Rovman Powell, Manish Pandey, Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, Anukul Roy, Kartik Tyagi, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy/Navdeep Saini
Squads:
Kolkata Knight Riders Squad: Ajinkya Rahane(c), Finn Allen, Angkrish Raghuvanshi(w), Cameron Green, Rovman Powell, Manish Pandey, Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, Anukul Roy, Kartik Tyagi, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ramandeep Singh, Tejasvi Dahiya, Navdeep Saini, Tim Seifert, Rachin Ravindra, Blessing Muzarabani, Matheesha Pathirana, Rahul Tripathi, Sarthak Ranjan, Prashant Solanki, Saurabh Dubey, Umran Malik, Daksh Kamra
Royal Challengers Bengaluru Squad: Jacob Bethell, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar(c), Krunal Pandya, Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Rasikh Salam Dar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Sharma, Jordan Cox, Mangesh Yadav, Venkatesh Iyer, Jacob Duffy, Philip Salt, Nuwan Thushara, Vihaan Malhotra, Abhinandan Singh, Kanishk Chouhan, Satvik Deswal, Vicky Ostwal, Swapnil Singh
Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.