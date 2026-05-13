RCB vs KKR Playing 11, IPL 2026 Today Match: Will Venkatesh Iyer get in for Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Kolkata Knight Riders in Raipur

IPL 2026, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) Playing 11, Full Squad, Players List: Rajat Patidar’s Royal Challengers Bengaluru will take on Ajinkya Rahane’s Kolkata Knight Riders in match 56 of the Indian Premier League 2026 in Raipur on Wednesday. Coming into the game, both sides have won their previous encounters.

As per the Knight Riders, after a poor start to the tournament, they continue to surge in the season, winning four in a row. Their batters have been finding form, and the bowlers, too, have found a way to restrict the opposition. Their last win against the Delhi Capitals has also given them a boost to their Net Run Rate.