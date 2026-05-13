IPL 2026 RCB vs KKR Live Score, Playing 11 Updates: Rajat Patidar’s Royal Challengers Bengaluru take on Ajinkya Rahane’s Kolkata Knight Riders in Raipur

IPL 2026 RCB vs KKR Live: Once in the race of the Orange Cap, Virat Kohli has been dismissed for ducks in the last two games. (Photo: Creimas)

IPL 2026 RCB vs KKR Live Cricket Score, Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Kolkata Knight Riders Playing 11 Today Match Updates: Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will look to wrest back the top position in the Indian Premier League standings from the Gujarat Titans by defeating eighth-placed Kolkata Knight Riders today. RCB will be acutely aware that the race for the playoff spots will get intense in the coming days, so a win today will help them get some breathing space.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Kolkata Knight Riders live scorecard: Watch here

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The game will see RCB talisman Virat Kohli hoping to avoid a hat-trick of ducks in the season. He first fell for a two-ball duck in RCB’s match against Lucknow Super Giants and then was dismissed for a golden duck in Raipur against Mumbai Indians. Kohli was once leading the Orange Cap race, but now finds himself in 13th spot with 379 runs from 11 innings.

With the ball, Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been the standout star for the RCB team so far as they chase back-to-back IPL titles.

(Scroll down for all the latest updates from the Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL game)

Live Updates May 13, 2026 04:29 PM IST RCB vs KKR Live Score: What did Shane Watson say ahead of game "From our position midway through the tournament to the cricket we have played in recent games, especially the last few, it has been impressive to watch our group unite across all facets...We are quietly confident in our skills and trajectory, giving us a strong chance to reach our goals. We are optimistic, knowing IPL history shows teams can reach the finals after slow starts. The key is continuing to deliver complete games like we did against DC" May 13, 2026 04:20 PM IST RCB vs KKR Live Score: RCB probable XII Virat Kohli, Jacob Bethell, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (c), Venkatesh Iyer/Romario Shepherd, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Sharma, Rasikh Salam Dar/Jacob Duffy May 13, 2026 04:12 PM IST RCB vs KKR Live Score: KKR probable XII Ajinkya Rahane (c), Finn Allen, Angkrish Raghuvanshi (wk), Cameron Green, Rovman Powell, Manish Pandey, Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, Anukul Roy, Kartik Tyagi, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy/Navdeep Saini May 13, 2026 03:55 PM IST HOLA Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the IPL 2026 game between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Kolkata Knight Riders from Raipur where RCB could rise to the top of the standings with a victory today.