RCB vs GT: Teams with similar batting philosophies but different depth

Even in an IPL season defined by unprecedented scoring rates, stability remains a premium. Consistency that lasts two months can punch a ticket to the final. Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans embody contrasting run-making philosophies, yet arrive at the same endpoint: clarity over chaos.

It is the relative calm within their batting units that has driven success, albeit through different personnel structures. While the defending champions utilise their entire top seven, Gujarat’s batting is visibly pinned on Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan and Jos Buttler. The efficiency of both units through the first two phases, with minimal drop-offs in intent, has allowed them to outpace the more explosive top orders of Rajasthan Royals, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings.

Interestingly, RCB are the only side among the top-five teams to increase their scoring rate as the innings progress. Their Powerplay strike rate of 9.75 runs per over (rpo) has transitioned smoothly into 9.9 rpo in the middle overs (7–16). While the average dips from 41 to 31, RCB absorb that cost thanks to their depth and finishing strength. In contrast, Gujarat continue to adopt a lower-risk approach, with scoring responsibility concentrated in the top three. Their middle-order average of 35.24 is the highest among Playoff teams. Though they start slower in the Powerplay at 9.08 rpo, GT maintain stability at 9.05 rpo through the middle overs.

By comparison, the third-placed Rajasthan Royals leaned heavily on the Vaibhav Sooryavanshi factor, with the Powerplay contributing over 36 percent of their total runs — the highest among all teams. However, their 11.2 rpo in that phase drops to 9.19 in the middle overs, alongside a steep fall in average.

Tim David in action. (FILE photo) Tim David in action. (FILE photo)

Avoiding such sharp fluctuations for 80 per cent of the innings has ensured that neither RCB nor GT is forced to reset at the death. Powered by Tim David (252 runs in overs 17–20), RCB surge at 11.19 rpo — the second-best in the league. Gujarat, lacking similar firepower, trail at 9.53 rpo in the final phase.

Bowling strategy

The extended depth gives RCB the edge, though the scoring patterns also hint at a final that could be shaped early by two potent Powerplay bowling attacks.

Kagiso Rabada’s early joust against Virat Kohli looms large for the Titans. Although Kohli has scored at his fastest-ever rate in the league (164.38) across 19 seasons, and thrived in the Powerplay with a heightened strike rate of 167.5, Purple Cap holder Rabada has dismissed him five times.

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Meanwhile, GT openers Gill and Sudharsan are 14 runs away from becoming the first pair to aggregate 900 runs in an IPL season twice. They have accounted for 75 per cent of Gujarat’s Powerplay runs and nearly 49 per cent in the middle overs, underpinning six wins when they successfully bat through the first five overs.

Standing in their way is the irrepressible Bhuvneshwar Kumar. The RCB pacer has dismissed Gill six times, curtailed Sudharsan’s strike rate to 115, and removed Buttler on four occasions — offering RCB a clear-cut path to disrupt Gujarat’s top-heavy batting in their backyard.