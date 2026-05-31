RCB vs GT IPL 2026 Final Playing 11 Today Match: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans Predicted XI, Squad & Players List

Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.
RCB vs GT IPL 2026 Final Playing 11, Squad, Captain & Players List Today Match Updates: Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans will meet again as the two sides lock horns for the fourth time this season with Sunday’s encounter being for all the marbles i.e. the Indian Premier League title. RCB will look to do a PSG and retain the title after winning it fir the first time last season while GT will be gunning for their second title as well.
Coming to the teams, RCB have a decision on their hands in case Phil Salt is available for selection. With Venkatesh Iyer having performed admirably in his stead, in case Salt plays, RCB have a dilemma on if they want to push the India allrounder down the order. For Gujarat though, after their dominating win against RR in the Eliminator, they are unlikely to tinker with their combination.
RCB: Venkatesh Iyer, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (c), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Rasikh Salam Dar, Jacob Duffy, Romario Shepherd
GT: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (c), Jos Buttler (wk), Nishant Sindhu, Washington Sundar, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Arshad Khan/R Sai Kishore
Royal Challengers Bengaluru Squad: Venkatesh Iyer, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jacob Duffy, Josh Hazlewood, Rasikh Salam Dar, Romario Shepherd, Suyash Sharma, Kanishk Chouhan, Abhinandan Singh, Jordan Cox, Philip Salt, Richard Gleeson, Swapnil Singh, Vicky Ostwal, Vihaan Malhotra, Mangesh Yadav, Satvik Deswal
Gujarat Titans Squad: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Jos Buttler(w), Washington Sundar, Rahul Tewatia, Nishant Sindhu, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Kagiso Rabada, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj, Glenn Phillips, Anuj Rawat, Kumar Kushagra, Arshad Khan, Luke Wood, Connor Esterhuizen, Ishant Sharma, Jayant Yadav, Shahrukh Khan, Kulwant Khejroliya, Manav Suthar, Gurnoor Brar, Ashok Sharma
Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.