RCB vs GT IPL 2026 Final Playing 11 Today Match: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans Predicted XI, Squad & Players List

IPL 2026 Final, RCB vs GT Playing 11 Today Match: Check predicted XI, full squad, captain, and players list for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans IPL Final match at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

By: Sports Desk
2 min readMay 31, 2026 10:00 AM IST
IPL Final RCB vs GT Playing XIsIPL Final RCB vs GT Playing XIs: RCB take on GT at the Narendra Modi Stadium.(Express Photo | Praveen Khanna)
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RCB vs GT IPL 2026 Final Playing 11, Squad, Captain & Players List Today Match Updates: Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans will meet again as the two sides lock horns for the fourth time this season with Sunday’s encounter being for all the marbles i.e. the Indian Premier League title. RCB will look to do a PSG and retain the title after winning it fir the first time last season while GT will be gunning for their second title as well.

Coming to the teams, RCB have a decision on their hands in case Phil Salt is available for selection. With Venkatesh Iyer having performed admirably in his stead, in case Salt plays, RCB have a dilemma on if they want to push the India allrounder down the order. For Gujarat though, after their dominating win against RR in the Eliminator, they are unlikely to tinker with their combination.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2026 Final Predicted XIIs

RCB: Venkatesh Iyer, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (c), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Rasikh Salam Dar, Jacob Duffy, Romario Shepherd

GT: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (c), Jos Buttler (wk), Nishant Sindhu, Washington Sundar, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Arshad Khan/R Sai Kishore

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2026 Squads

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Squad: Venkatesh Iyer, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jacob Duffy, Josh Hazlewood, Rasikh Salam Dar, Romario Shepherd, Suyash Sharma, Kanishk Chouhan, Abhinandan Singh, Jordan Cox, Philip Salt, Richard Gleeson, Swapnil Singh, Vicky Ostwal, Vihaan Malhotra, Mangesh Yadav, Satvik Deswal

Gujarat Titans Squad: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Jos Buttler(w), Washington Sundar, Rahul Tewatia, Nishant Sindhu, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Kagiso Rabada, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj, Glenn Phillips, Anuj Rawat, Kumar Kushagra, Arshad Khan, Luke Wood, Connor Esterhuizen, Ishant Sharma, Jayant Yadav, Shahrukh Khan, Kulwant Khejroliya, Manav Suthar, Gurnoor Brar, Ashok Sharma

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