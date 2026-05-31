RCB vs GT IPL 2026 Final Playing 11 Today Match: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans Predicted XI, Squad & Players List

RCB vs GT IPL 2026 Final Playing 11, Squad, Captain & Players List Today Match Updates: Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans will meet again as the two sides lock horns for the fourth time this season with Sunday’s encounter being for all the marbles i.e. the Indian Premier League title. RCB will look to do a PSG and retain the title after winning it fir the first time last season while GT will be gunning for their second title as well.

Coming to the teams, RCB have a decision on their hands in case Phil Salt is available for selection. With Venkatesh Iyer having performed admirably in his stead, in case Salt plays, RCB have a dilemma on if they want to push the India allrounder down the order. For Gujarat though, after their dominating win against RR in the Eliminator, they are unlikely to tinker with their combination.