RCB vs GT IPL 2026 Playing 11 Today Match: Will Royal Challengers Bengaluru make any changes after defeat vs Gujarat Titans

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) vs Gujarat Titans (GT) IPL 2026 Playing 11 Today Match, Squad, Players List: Rajat Patidar’s Royal Challengers Bengaluru will take on Shubman Gill’s Gujarat Titans in match 34 of the ongoing Indian Premier League at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Friday. Both sides have lost their previous games and will be looking to get back to winning ways.

Although Bengaluru has lost two games this season, they have looked imperious through this campaign and at home, they have found the right formula to pick the side which can score runs with the bat and also a bowling attack which can execute the astute plans that have been laid in front of them, suiting the flat wicket at Bengaluru.