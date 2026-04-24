RCB vs GT IPL 2026 Playing 11 Today Match: Will Royal Challengers Bengaluru make any changes after defeat vs Gujarat Titans

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Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) vs Gujarat Titans (GT) IPL 2026 Playing 11 Today Match, Squad, Players List: Rajat Patidar’s Royal Challengers Bengaluru will take on Shubman Gill’s Gujarat Titans in match 34 of the ongoing Indian Premier League at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Friday. Both sides have lost their previous games and will be looking to get back to winning ways.
Although Bengaluru has lost two games this season, they have looked imperious through this campaign and at home, they have found the right formula to pick the side which can score runs with the bat and also a bowling attack which can execute the astute plans that have been laid in front of them, suiting the flat wicket at Bengaluru.
As per Titans, they have played close games before getting thrashed by the Mumbai Indians in their last encounter. The biggest worry, or rather an eye-opener, was the middle-order when the top-order has failed. There are not a lot of options either which they can look for in that middle order from the squad.
Probable XII: Phil Salt, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (c), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Sharma, Rasikh Salam Dar
Probable XII: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (c), Jos Buttler (wk), Kumar Kushagra, Washington Sundar, Rahul Tewatia, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj, R. Sai Kishore/Manav Suthar
Squads:
Royal Challengers Bengaluru Squad: Virat Kohli, Philip Salt, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Suyash Sharma, Josh Hazlewood, Rasikh Salam Dar, Venkatesh Iyer, Jordan Cox, Mangesh Yadav, Vicky Ostwal, Jacob Duffy, Swapnil Singh, Nuwan Thushara, Jacob Bethell, Vihaan Malhotra, Abhinandan Singh, Kanishk Chouhan, Satvik Deswal
Gujarat Titans Squad: Shubman Gill(c), Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler(w), Glenn Phillips, Washington Sundar, Shahrukh Khan, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Siraj, Kagiso Rabada, Prasidh Krishna, Ashok Sharma, Rahul Tewatia, Jason Holder, Manav Suthar, Kulwant Khejroliya, Anuj Rawat, Ishant Sharma, Jayant Yadav, Luke Wood, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Kumar Kushagra, Arshad Khan, Gurnoor Brar, Nishant Sindhu, Connor Esterhuizen
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