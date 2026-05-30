RCB vs GT IPL 2026 Final Match: Date, timing, venue, playing 11 predicted, head-to-head, weather-pitch report

RCB vs GT, IPL 2026 Final: Virat Kohli will be eyeing his second title with Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Sunday. (CRIEMAS)

RCB vs GT IPL 2026 Final Date Match, Timing, Venue, Playing 11 Prediction, Pitch Report: A high-flying Royal Challengers Bengaluru will aim to the double over Gujarat Titans within a week to complete a clinical defence of their title in the IPL 2026 final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

After 73 matches, the competition has been whittled down to arguably the two most balanced outfits. While Gujarat may have suffered a crushing 92-run defeat against RCB in the first Qualifier, their revival in the Qualifier 2 contest led by skipper Shubman Gill’s century asserted that Rajat Patidar & Co. cannot take them lightly in their home den.