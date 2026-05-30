RCB vs GT IPL 2026 Final Match: Date, timing, venue, playing 11 predicted, head-to-head, weather-pitch report

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RCB vs GT IPL 2026 Final Date Match, Timing, Venue, Playing 11 Prediction, Pitch Report: A high-flying Royal Challengers Bengaluru will aim to the double over Gujarat Titans within a week to complete a clinical defence of their title in the IPL 2026 final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
After 73 matches, the competition has been whittled down to arguably the two most balanced outfits. While Gujarat may have suffered a crushing 92-run defeat against RCB in the first Qualifier, their revival in the Qualifier 2 contest led by skipper Shubman Gill’s century asserted that Rajat Patidar & Co. cannot take them lightly in their home den.
RCB vs GT Head-to-head
RCB predicted XI: Venkatesh Iyer, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (c), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jacob Duffy, Josh Hazlewood, Rasikh Salam Dar
GT predicted XI: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (c), Jos Buttler (wk), Nishant Sindhu, Washington Sundar, Jason Holder, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Arshad Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna
Gujarat Titans: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Jos Buttler(w), Washington Sundar, Nishant Sindhu, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Arshad Khan, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Anuj Rawat, Glenn Phillips, Rahul Tewatia, Kulwant Khejroliya, Kumar Kushagra, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Shahrukh Khan, Ishant Sharma, Luke Wood, Ashok Sharma, Connor Esterhuizen, Gurnoor Brar, Manav Suthar, Jayant Yadav.
According to Accuweather.com, the final is expected to go ahead without any disruptions albeit under excessive heat conditions. The temperatures are expected to peak at 41 degrees Celsius during the day and remain above 30 degrees in the evening.
The playing surface of the Narendra Modi Stadium has been known to provide a good batting track for the batters and it’s likely to stay the same for the big finale as well with the pitch being one with a higher proportion of red soil than black which will allow the batters to play their shots. The red soil surface will offer free-flowing stroke play and true bounce which will conducive for a high scoring contest.
Where to watch RCB vs GT IPL 2026 final live?
The live streaming of the RCB vs GT IPL 2026 final will be available on JioHotstar in India, whereas the Live telecast will be available on Star Sports Network TV channels in India.
Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.