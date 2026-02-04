RCB vs DC WPL 2026 Final: Date, Time, Venue, Squad, Playing XI Prediction, Head-to-Head record of Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals

RCB will take on DC in the final of WPL 2026. (PHOTO: CREIMAS FOR WPL)

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals (RCB vs DC) WPL Final Match Date, Time: In a repeat of 2024, Royal Challengers Bengaluru will clash with the Delhi Capitals in the final of the 2026 Women’s Premier League at the BCA Stadium in Kotambi, Vadodara, on Thursday.

Having topped the leaderboard with six wins in eight league matches, RCB qualified directly for the final, while DC defeated the Gujarat Giants in the Eliminator to secure a spot in their fourth straight final in as many seasons. DC are the only side in WPL history to have reached the summit clash in every season.