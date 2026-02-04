RCB vs DC WPL 2026 Final: Date, Time, Venue, Squad, Playing XI Prediction, Head-to-Head record of Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals

RCB vs DC WPL 2026 Final Match Date, Time, Squad, Venue, Playing 11 Prediction: Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Delhi Capitals will fight for Women's Premier League 2026 title in Vadodara on Thursday.

By: Sports Desk
2 min readFeb 4, 2026 10:51 PM IST
RCB vs DC | Royal Challengers Bengaluru will take on Delhi Capitals in the final of WPL 2026. (PHOTO: CREIMAS FOR WPL)RCB will take on DC in the final of WPL 2026. (PHOTO: CREIMAS FOR WPL)
Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals (RCB vs DC) WPL Final Match Date, Time: In a repeat of 2024, Royal Challengers Bengaluru will clash with the Delhi Capitals in the final of the 2026 Women’s Premier League at the BCA Stadium in Kotambi, Vadodara, on Thursday.

Having topped the leaderboard with six wins in eight league matches, RCB qualified directly for the final, while DC defeated the Gujarat Giants in the Eliminator to secure a spot in their fourth straight final in as many seasons. DC are the only side in WPL history to have reached the summit clash in every season.

Here’s all you need to know ahead of the high-octane WPL 2026 final.

RCB vs DC, WPL 2026 Final Predicted Playing XIs

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Grace Harris, Smriti Mandhana (c), Georgia Voll, Radha Yadav, Richa Ghosh (wk), Nadine de Klerk, Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy, Sayali Satghare, Shreyanka Patil, Lauren Bell.

Delhi Capitals: Lizelle Lee (wk), Shafali Verma, Laura Wolvaardt, Jemimah Rodrigues (c), Marizanne Kapp, Chinelle Henry, Niki Prasad, Sneh Rana, Minnu Mani, Shree Charani, Nandani Sharma

RCB vs DC Head-To-Head In WPL

  • Total: 9 matches
  • Royal Challengers Bengaluru: won 3
  • Delhi Capitals: won 6
  • Tie: 0
  • NR: 0

RCB vs DC, WPL 2026 Squads

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Grace Harris, Smriti Mandhana(c), Georgia Voll, Richa Ghosh(w), Radha Yadav, Nadine de Klerk, Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy, Sayali Satghare, Shreyanka Patil, Lauren Bell, Linsey Smith, Dayalan Hemalatha, Prathyoosha Kumar, Gautami Naik, Prema Rawat.

Delhi Capitals: Lizelle Lee(w), Shafali Verma, Laura Wolvaardt, Jemimah Rodrigues(c), Marizanne Kapp, Chinelle Henry, Niki Prasad, Sneh Rana, Minnu Mani, Shree Charani, Nandani Sharma, Alana King, Taniya Bhatia, Lucy Hamilton, Pragati Singh, Eddla Srujana.

RCB vs DC, WPL 2026 Live Streaming

Where to watch RCB vs DC WPL 2026 final live?

Live streaming of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals Women’s Premier League 2026 final match will be available on JioHotstar in India, whereas the Live telecast of the RCB vs DC WPL 2026 final will be available on Star Sports Network TV channels in India.

