RCB vs DC WPL 2026 Final Live Cricket Streaming: When, Where and How to Watch RCB vs DC Women Final Match Online and Telecast

Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) vs Delhi Capitals (DC) Women Final Live Score Streaming Online: Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) take on Delhi Capitals (DC) in the final of the 2026 Women’s Premier League today with Delhi chasing its first title. The previous three WPL finals have all featured Delhi, but all three have ended with defeats for the side from the national capital. RCB was one of the two teams to prevail over Delhi in the final two seasons back to claim its maiden WPL title.
RCB vs DC WPL 2026 Final- Live Cricket Score, Full Scorecard
Delhi Capitals secured their place in their fourth consecutive WPL final with a seven-wicket victory over the Gujarat Giants in the WPL Eliminator at the BCA Stadium in Vadodara. Their rivals in the final, RCB, have largely been in imperious form in the WPL. After starting the season running, with five straight wins in a row, RCB dominated the league phase. RCB had a couple of missteps in the middle of the league, but with multiple match-winners stepping up when needed, Bengaluru topped the standings to secure a finals spot.
Ahead of the WPL 2026 final, here’s all you need to know about watching the game live:
The WPL 2026 Final between Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals will start at 19:30 IST (14:00 GMT) on Thursday.
The WPL 2026 Final will be played at BCA Stadium in Vadodara.
Live streaming of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals WPL 2026 Final will be available on JioHotstar in India.
Meanwhile, the live telecast of the RCB vs DC WPL 2026 final will be available on Star Sports Network TV channels in India.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Grace Harris, Smriti Mandhana(c), Georgia Voll, Richa Ghosh(w), Radha Yadav, Nadine de Klerk, Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy, Sayali Satghare, Shreyanka Patil, Lauren Bell, Linsey Smith, Dayalan Hemalatha, Prathyoosha Kumar, Gautami Naik, Prema Rawat.
Delhi Capitals: Lizelle Lee(w), Shafali Verma, Laura Wolvaardt, Jemimah Rodrigues(c), Marizanne Kapp, Chinelle Henry, Niki Prasad, Sneh Rana, Minnu Mani, Shree Charani, Nandani Sharma, Alana King, Taniya Bhatia, Lucy Hamilton, Pragati Singh, Eddla Srujana.
