RCB vs DC WPL 2026 Final Live Cricket Streaming: When, Where and How to Watch RCB vs DC Women Final Match Online and Telecast

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) vs Delhi Capitals (DC) Women Final Live Score Streaming Online: Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) take on Delhi Capitals (DC) in the final of the 2026 Women’s Premier League today with Delhi chasing its first title. The previous three WPL finals have all featured Delhi, but all three have ended with defeats for the side from the national capital. RCB was one of the two teams to prevail over Delhi in the final two seasons back to claim its maiden WPL title.

RCB vs DC WPL 2026 Final- Live Cricket Score, Full Scorecard

Delhi Capitals secured their place in their fourth consecutive WPL final with a seven-wicket victory over the Gujarat Giants in the WPL Eliminator at the BCA Stadium in Vadodara. Their rivals in the final, RCB, have largely been in imperious form in the WPL. After starting the season running, with five straight wins in a row, RCB dominated the league phase. RCB had a couple of missteps in the middle of the league, but with multiple match-winners stepping up when needed, Bengaluru topped the standings to secure a finals spot.