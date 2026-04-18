RCB vs DC Playing 11, IPL 2026 Today Match: Will Delhi pick Auqib Nabi over Vipraj Nigam

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IPL 2026, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) vs Delhi Capitals (DC) Playing 11, Full Squad, Players List: Royal Challengers Bengaluru are likely to play an unchanged XI as they chase the top of the IPL 2026 standings by defeating Delhi Capitals at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. RCB are currently on a roll, propelled by their top order of Virat Kohli, who is second in the Orange Cap standings, and Rajat Patidar, with Phil Salt and Tim David also scoring valuable runs.
Delhi, meanwhile, who come into the game with half as many points in their tally as RCB, have a couple of decisions to make: do they bring in Nitish Rana at No. 3? And do they play Auqib Nabi over Vipraj Nigam?
It appears that they might opt for Nabi in the side over Nigam while Rana might have to bide his time.
Delhi are still awaiting Mitchell Starc, who is yet to arrive for the tournament, becoming available to them.
RCB, meanwhile, are well balanced with Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Krunal Pandya and Jacob Duffy working their magic with the ball with Josh Hazlewood also in the mix.
As the Australian recently remarked: “I think our attack is a great balanced attack, everyone’s a little bit different. It’s probably similar to our Aussie attack in some regards. Everyone just brings a little different skill set to the table and I find that here, with our two spinners as well. It feels like we’ve got every base covered.”
RCB Probable XII for game against Delhi Capitals: Phil Salt, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (c), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood/Jacob Duffy, Suyash Sharma, Rasikh Dar
DC Probable XII for game against Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Pathum Nissanka, KL Rahul (wk), Sameer Rizvi, Tristan Stubbs, David Miller, Axar Patel, Ashutosh Sharma, Auqib Nabi, Kuldeep Yadav, Lungi Ngidi, T. Natarajan, Mukesh Kumar
Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.