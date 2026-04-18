RCB vs DC Playing 11, IPL 2026 Today Match: Will Delhi pick Auqib Nabi over Vipraj Nigam

IPL 2026, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) vs Delhi Capitals (DC) Playing 11, Full Squad, Players List: Royal Challengers Bengaluru are likely to play an unchanged XI as they chase the top of the IPL 2026 standings by defeating Delhi Capitals at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. RCB are currently on a roll, propelled by their top order of Virat Kohli, who is second in the Orange Cap standings, and Rajat Patidar, with Phil Salt and Tim David also scoring valuable runs.

Delhi, meanwhile, who come into the game with half as many points in their tally as RCB, have a couple of decisions to make: do they bring in Nitish Rana at No. 3? And do they play Auqib Nabi over Vipraj Nigam?