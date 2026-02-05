RCB vs DC LIVE Score, WPL 2026 Final: Jemimah’s Delhi Capitals eye maiden title vs Mandhana’s Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Vadodara

RCB vs DC WPL 2026 Final Live Cricket Score: RCB take on DC in summit clash. (CREIMAS for WPL)

RCB vs DC WPL 2026 Final Live Cricket Score Updates: Delhi Capitals, playing in their fourth straight Women’s Premier League (WPL) final, will hope they get fourth time lucky as they take on 2024 winners Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Friday. The WPL 2026 summit clash will be played at the BCA Stadium in Kotambi, Vadodara on Thursday. The match will begin at 7:30 PM IST.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals WPL 2026 Final

DC have qualified for all the finals in WPL but have yet to win a single title. Mumbai Indians have beaten them twice, whereas RCB have defeated them in 2024.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals WPL 2026 Final

Smriti Mandhana’s Bengaluru topped the leaderboard with six wins in eight league matches to qualify directly for the final, while Jemimah Rodrigues’ Delhi defeated Gujarat Giants in the Eliminator to secure a spot in the finals.

RCB vs DC WPL 2026 Final: Date, Time, Venue, Squad, Playing XI Prediction, Head-to-Head record

RCB vs DC, WPL 2026 Squads

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Grace Harris, Smriti Mandhana(c), Georgia Voll, Richa Ghosh(w), Radha Yadav, Nadine de Klerk, Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy, Sayali Satghare, Shreyanka Patil, Lauren Bell, Linsey Smith, Dayalan Hemalatha, Prathyoosha Kumar, Gautami Naik, Prema Rawat.

Delhi Capitals: Lizelle Lee(w), Shafali Verma, Laura Wolvaardt, Jemimah Rodrigues(c), Marizanne Kapp, Chinelle Henry, Niki Prasad, Sneh Rana, Minnu Mani, Shree Charani, Nandani Sharma, Alana King, Taniya Bhatia, Lucy Hamilton, Pragati Singh, Eddla Srujana.

Live Updates Feb 5, 2026 04:58 PM IST RCB vs DC WPL 2026 Final LIVE Score: Head-to-head Total: 9 matches Royal Challengers Bengaluru: won 3 Delhi Capitals: won 6 Tie: 0 NR: 0 Feb 5, 2026 04:38 PM IST RCB vs DC WPL 2026 Final LIVE Score: Hello! Hello and welcome to The Indian Express's LIVE coverage of the Women's Premier League! It's finally the culmination of WPL 2026. After 20 league games and an Eliminator, we have Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Delhi Capitals left in the fray for the WPL season 4 trophy, eager to pounce on each other in the ultimate title clash. The final at the BCA Stadium in Vadodara will see history being made as Jemimah Rodrigues' Delhi Capitals chase their maiden WPL title, whereas Smriti Mandhana-led Royal Challengers Bengaluru eye their second crown after their 2024 triumph. Stay tuned as we bring you all the live updates from this summit clash straight from Kotambi!