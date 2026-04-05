RCB vs CSK Toss, IPL 2026: Ruturaj Gaikwad’s Chennai wins coin flip against Bengaluru at Chinnaswamy

RCB vs CSK, IPL 2026 Toss: The coin flip could be crucial in the Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Chennai Super Kings match in Bengaluru today. (BCCI)

Ruturaj Gaikwad’s Chennai Super Kings won the toss against Rajat Patidar’s Royal Challengers Bengaluru and opted to bowl first in match 11 of the IPL 2026 season at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

FOLLOW LIVE: RCB vs CSK IPL 2026 LIVE SCORE UPDATES

While RCB have been coasting on the back of a strong start at their home ground, CSK are coming off two demoralising defeats against the Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings. While CSK hold the advantage over RCB overall with 22 wins to 13, the recent seasons have seen the defending champions close the lead of the yellow army.

RCB vs CSK Toss Updates, IPL 2026 match at M Chinnaswamy Stadium

TOSS: Chennai Super Kings win toss, opt to field vs RCB