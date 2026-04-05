RCB vs CSK Toss, IPL 2026: Ruturaj Gaikwad’s Chennai wins coin flip against Bengaluru at Chinnaswamy

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Ruturaj Gaikwad’s Chennai Super Kings won the toss against Rajat Patidar’s Royal Challengers Bengaluru and opted to bowl first in match 11 of the IPL 2026 season at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.
FOLLOW LIVE: RCB vs CSK IPL 2026 LIVE SCORE UPDATES
While RCB have been coasting on the back of a strong start at their home ground, CSK are coming off two demoralising defeats against the Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings. While CSK hold the advantage over RCB overall with 22 wins to 13, the recent seasons have seen the defending champions close the lead of the yellow army.
TOSS: Chennai Super Kings win toss, opt to field vs RCB
Here’s how the Toss played its part last year for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru at M Chinnaswamy Stadium
Despite their historic canter to the title in the 2025 season, RCB had a tricky run with the coin flips at home. In the five matches in Bengaluru, Rajat Patidar’s men lost the toss on all five occasions. However, they still managed to walk away with two wins in those games at the high-scoring venue while defending totals.
Tosses won at home: 0/5
Matches Won at home: 2/5; Bat 1st: 2/2
CSK were among the poorest travelling teams last season even as the coin flip favoured them in four of the eight matches. While they won two of the four games where they had away from home, CSK eventually finished at the bottom of the standings in the season.
Tosses won away from home: 4/8
Matches Won after Toss win away: 2/4; Batting 1st: 1/1; Batting 2nd: 1/3
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