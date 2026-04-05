RCB vs CSK, IPL 2026: Date, Time, Head-to-Head, Pitch Report for Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Chennai Super Kings

Defending champion Royal Challengers Bengaluru will lock horn with Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League 2026 Match No. 11 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday.

RCB vs CSK IPL 2026 LIVE: WATCH HERE

RCB began their title defence in style with a thumping win over Sunrisers Hyderabad in the season opener at the same venue. Rajat Patidar’s side chased down the target of 202 in just 15.4 overs to register a six-wicket win.

CSK, on the other hand, are enduring a poor start to their season. They lost to Rajasthan Royals by 8 wickets in Guwahati and also failed to conquer the Punjab Kings in their first home game at Chepauk, losing the match by five wickets.