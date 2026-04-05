RCB vs CSK, IPL 2026: Date, Time, Head-to-Head, Pitch Report for Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Chennai Super Kings

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Defending champion Royal Challengers Bengaluru will lock horn with Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League 2026 Match No. 11 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday.
RCB vs CSK IPL 2026 LIVE: WATCH HERE
RCB began their title defence in style with a thumping win over Sunrisers Hyderabad in the season opener at the same venue. Rajat Patidar’s side chased down the target of 202 in just 15.4 overs to register a six-wicket win.
CSK, on the other hand, are enduring a poor start to their season. They lost to Rajasthan Royals by 8 wickets in Guwahati and also failed to conquer the Punjab Kings in their first home game at Chepauk, losing the match by five wickets.
Here’s all you need to know about RCB vs CSK IPL 2026 match:
Royal Challengers Bengaluru Predicted XI: Phil Salt, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (C), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Romario Shepherd, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Suyash Sharma, Jacob Duffy
Chennai Super Kings Predicted XI: Sanju Samson (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Ayush Mhatre, Matthew Short, Shivam Dube, Kartik Sharma, Jamie Overton, Noor Ahmad, Matt Henry, Anshul Kamboj, Khaleel Ahmed.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru Squad: Abhinandan Singh, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Devdutt Padikkal, Jacob Bethell, Jitesh Sharma, Josh Hazlewood, Krunal Pandya, Nuwan Thushara, Phil Salt, Rajat Patidar (Captain), Rasikh Dar, Romario Shepherd, Suyash Sharma, Swapnil Singh, Tim David, Virat Kohli, Yash Dayal, Venkatesh Iyer, Jacob Duffy, Mangesh Yadav, Satwik Deswal, Jordan Cox, Vihaan Malhotra, Kanishk Chouhan
Chennai Super Kings Squad: MS Dhoni, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sanju Samson, Ayush Mhatre, Dewald Brewis, Shivam Dube, Urvil Patel, Noor Ahmad, Spencer Johnson, Shreyas Gopal, Khaleel Ahmed, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Mukesh Choudhary, Jamie Overton, Gurjapneet Singh, Anshul Kamboj, Akeal Hosein, Prashant Veer, Kartik Sharma, Matthew Short, Aman Khan, Sarfaraz Khan, Matt Henry, Rahul Chahar, Zak Foulkes.
One of the highest-scoring venues in the IPL, the Chinnaswamy Stadium has played host to some of the most fearsome hitters in the history of the IPL. The likes of Chris Gayle and AB de Villiers have made merry on this ground. RCB chased down 202 under 16 overs against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the tournament opener, which also shows how good the surface is.
Where to watch RCB vs CSK IPL 2026 match live?
The live streaming of the RCB vs CSK IPL 2026 will be available on JioHotstar in India, whereas the Live telecast will be available on Star Sports Network TV channels in India.
Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.